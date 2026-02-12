Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and most folks have wisely placed their orders for gifts, flowers, and whatever dinner plans to express their fondness and affection. For this year’s Valentine’s Day, we’ve got a nice collection of cocktails, mocktails, and more for those in need of a beverage for the occasion.

I’ll level with you, I was supposed to put together a cocktail list for the Big Game, but life and my health issues got in the way. I figured I could more than make up for it with a Valentine’s Day cocktail and drinks roundup, including what I’ve gotten in the pitch list and seeing where it fits.

I don’t do much for the holiday, and I’ll probably just pour something neat to share a loving moment alone and with loved ones, something I feel many of us should embrace more, no matter the day. The pressures of big romantic gestures or over-the-top expressions of romance aren’t always needed or necessary. That said, if you know your partner is into some of this stuff, then you should really get on top of it.

I kept trying to come up with a cocktail that featured the typical colors of the day, and I just said, “to hell with all of that” and decided my Valentine’s Day drink would be the Bijou, an early 20th-century classic. Now, I’ve written about this cocktail before, but this is the first time I’ve made it using one of my favorite gins in Ford’s, the ultra-premium sweet vermouth Carpano Antica Formula, and green Chartreuse.

The recipe I’m featuring below is from Harry Johnson, the “father of professional bartending,” but do know there are modern tweaks out there. Play with your ratios, figure out your flavor. Always go heavier on the strongest flavor to tamp down the sweet and herbal notes.

Bijou

Source: D.L. Chandler

1 part gin

1 part green Chartreuse

1 part sweet vermouth

Dash orange bitters

Standard drinkware Cocktail glass

Standard garnish lemon twist

Served Straight up: chilled, without ice

Preparation Stir in mixing glass with ice and strain

If you’re spending a quiet night at home, I’ve got some adult beverage and mocktail ideas below that’ll do the trick. If you’re asking me, I think making a drink for your loved one can and should be an intimate and connecting experience. Hopefully, you’ll find something below that’ll deepen the connection or form a new one.

Happy Valentine’s Day to all. And, as always, sip safely, and sip surely.

—

Photo: Getty