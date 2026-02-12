Source: Heather Diehl / Getty

The full MAGA crash-out over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show has been an interesting thing to observe, predictable though it may be.

After all, we are talking about a roughly 12-minute musical performance meant to be a sideshow to the main event, and what Benito gifted us was far more celebratory than political. The only way one could find Bad Bunny’s show to be politically or ideologically divisive is if they considered the very existence of Latin culture to be as such, which — I mean, I don’t know — some people might consider that to be racist.

In fact, apparently, some of these racists are so racist that they’re letting their racism put their livelihoods in jeopardy, and other racists are so racist that they’re using their positions as lawmakers to waste the government’s time on a whole-ass investigation into a Super Bowl halftime show that they simply didn’t care for.

Let’s start with that.

From USA Today:

Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee sent a Feb. 9 letter to fellow Republican Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky, chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, demanding an inquiry into the NFL and media company NBCUniversal over what he claims is their “prior knowledge, review, and approval” of the music superstar’s performance. In a social media post, Ogles described the 13-minute show as “pure smut” featuring “explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air.”

The lawmaker said, “If that weren’t outrageous enough,” he further accused Bad Bunny‘s Spanish lyrics of “openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities.” Ogles added that “these flagrant, indecent acts” are illegal to be displayed on public airways.

Oh my, which show did Ogles watch?

Look, I’m not saying the good congressman is projecting here — but one would have to hit the pause button quickly and efficiently to see anything remotely resembling “explicit displays of gay sexual acts,” or any inherently sexual acts at all, for that matter. It’s almost as if Ogles couldn’t even escape his own homophobic bigotry while watching a show that literally featured a real heterosexual wedding.”

As far as Andy Ogles’ allegations concerning Bad Bunny’s lyrics, the Puerto Rican star’s detractors have spent the last few days looking up the English translations of his songs and highlighting the explicit nature of some of the lyrics — because they have deluded themselves into convenient amnesia, forgetting the entertainment industry’s entire history of musical artists self-censoring their content on family-friendly stages.

Mind you, this is the same Ogles who previously called NYC Mayor Mamdani “Little Muhammad,” called for him to be deported despite him being a U.S. citizen since he was 7 years old, and, just before Mamdani was elected into office, told New York to “WAKE UP” in a tweet accompanied by footage of the 9/11 terror attacks, drawing an absurd association between the mayor and an event that happened when he was all of 10 years old.

So, yeah — maybe he’s just a white nationalist bigot, who is using his position as an elected official to do what millions of bigots would love the power to do: make everything they hate illegal.

“These flagrant, indecent acts are illegal to be displayed on public airways,” Ogles tweeted. “American culture will not be mocked or corrupted without consequence.”

And there it is…

Between conservative commentator Megyn Kelly making an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored to fly off into an anti-Bad Bunny rant that sounded more like a White Nationalism 1010 crash-course lecture, and Ogles claiming “American culture” is being “mocked,” despite many more Americans viewing and praising the halftime show than boycotting it and tearing it down — these people just keep revealing that their real issue is that they’re losing their grip on their “culture war,” as well as their control over the mainstream entertainment industry, which just isn’t as white as it was in America’s days of old.

Actually, this brings me back to my previous reference to racists who are letting their racism render them unemployed.

Jill Zarin, an original “Real Housewives of New York” cast member, recently let her hatred for Bad Bunny’s set lose her a spot in a “RHONY” revival show after she complained on Instagram that “there were literally no white people” in the halftime show.

From NBC News:

Zarin was set to star on “The Golden Life,” an E! docuseries that was announced Feb. 3 and will feature other former “RHONY” cast members, including Sonja Morgan, Luanne de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Kelly Bensimon. “In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life,” Blink49, the production company behind the new show, said in a statement Tuesday. “We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.” Zarin published the video to Instagram on Sunday, shortly after the Puerto Rican artist’s performance. She called it “the worst halftime show ever” and expressed frustration at its being mostly in Spanish. “I don’t speak Spanish. I would’ve liked to have known the words that he was saying,” Zarin said. “To me, it looked like a political statement because there were literally no white people in the entire thing.”

Seriously — have these people learned nothing from the demise of Roseanne Barr?

Zarin might have been fine if she had stopped at her displeasure with not being able to understand Bad Bunny’s words, but she decided to self-sabotage by letting her racism and white fragility outrank her common sense.

Also — hi — Lady Gaga was right there, singing in English while white.

Nah — these people really need to get a grip. The way they’re trying so desperately to make a scandal out of this halftime show, you’d think somebody pulled somebody else’s breast out on stage or something.

Instead, we’re just talking about non-white people speaking Spanish and existing. Apparently, that’s all it takes.

