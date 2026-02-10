Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Funniest Tweets, Memes, Viral Videos & More From Super Bowl LX

That’s A Badddd Bunny! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From Super Bowl LX

Must-see tweets, memes, viral videos, and more from star-studded Super Bowl LX

Published on February 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 31

That’s a badddd bunny!

Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Super Bowl LX will be remembered as the moment where Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny ascended beyond superstardom into the Pop Culture pantheon as the first artist to perform an all-spanish set during halftime of the big game.

Bustling with hip-moving energy, the propulsive performance was a beautifully layered love letter to latin culture with spectacular creative direction that raised the bar for the annual halftime event.

Surrounded by dynamic dancers and beloved latino celebs, including Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and more, Benito breezed through chart-stopping hits with his signature showmanship while immersed in a culturally rich wonderland with epic sets featuring homes, markets, sugar cane fields, and even light poles.

Taking things to another level were special surprise guests Lady Gaga (who gave us a lil taste of her salsa dancing skills) and Ricky Martin who reminded everyone that he’s still very much that dude.

And, as an added bonus, Benito blessed viewers with a Spike Lee-inspired double dolly shot during his performance of “Monaco.” A true student of legends!

Naurally, social media exploded with reactions to Benito’s world-stopping performance which won the Super Bowl while drowning out the hatred from Trump and his miserable MAGA minions.

What was your favorite moment from Bad Bunny’s performance? Which Bad Bunny song were you previously unfamiliar with that’s now your JAM? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets from Super Bowl LX on the flip.

The post That’s A Badddd Bunny! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From Super Bowl LX appeared first on Bossip.

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031

That’s A Badddd Bunny! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From Super Bowl LX was originally published on bossip.com

Trending
Reach Media - Syndicated| We Them Ones Contest | 2026-02-06
Contests  |  Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Are You Funny? Enter The We Them Ones Comedy Search for a Chance to Open in Miami

Teddy Riley
13:38
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Teddy Riley Talks New Book, New Jack Swing Legacy and What’s Next

Health  |  tonyapendleton

Kid ‘N Play’s Christopher Reid Reveals His Live-Saving Heart Transplant Journey

13 Items
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Mary J. Blige, Gayle King, Tisha Campbell, Kandi Burruss & More Attend The Lifetime Premiere Of ‘Be Happy’

Obituaries  |  paige.boyd

DJ Young Slade, Son of Lil Jon, Passes Away at 27

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close