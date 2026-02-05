‘I Should’ve Stayed In The Islands!’ Tameka Foster Arrested After St. Barts Birthday Trip — And the Bodycam Is Wild [WATCH]

Source: Tameka Foster, the ex-wife of Usher/ Photo courtesy of Mompreneurs

Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster appears to have had one of the most unexpectedly laid-back run-ins with law enforcement ever, and the whole thing was recorded, and absolutely hilarious. Newly released police bodycam footage obtained by TMZ shows the arrest playing out more like a casual exchange, complete with easygoing banter, joking back and forth, and shared laughs between Foster and the Brookhaven Police Department officer who detained her.

According to Hot97, Foster, 55, explained during an Instagram Live that she was ticketed last year for driving without up-to-date insurance. She said she fixed the issue right away by updating the policy, assuming that settled everything. What she didn’t realize was that she was still required to appear in court in person to present proof to a judge.

Tameka Foster arrested moments after de-boarding a plane from St. Barts.

That missed court date reportedly triggered a warrant for her arrest. Per footage obtained by TMZ from the Brookhaven Police Department, officers took Foster into custody shortly after she landed in Georgia, returning from a birthday trip in St. Barts.

The bodycam video shows Tameka being uncuffed and stepping out of a police vehicle as the officer politely hands her phone back so she can call someone for help. When he asks if she can unlock the device, Tameka, looking serious, explains she needs to enter a passcode, prompting the officer to joke, “I don’t want nothing out of your phone.” Tameka fires back playfully, “You do.”

Still clearly stunned by the situation, Foster calls a friend to explain what happened, saying, “I just came back from St. Barts and the customs people arrested me for a fix-it tag on my car.”

She adds to the arresting officer, “The sad part is I got pulled over for nothing. I didn’t even have a speeding ticket.”

Throughout the video Tameka continues to process the arrest with kindness and humor, half-laughing and half-baffled. At one point she light-heartedly pleads with the officer, “I can’t even tell my kids this s***.”

“You couldn’t tell nobody this s***,” she adds, suggesting the story sounds unbelievable. After a pause, she decides, “Don’t tell nobody this s***.” The officer laughs and reassures her, “I’m not.”

Before the video ends Tameka tells the official, “This is the craziest sh-t that was not on my bingo card four days after my birthday. I should have stayed in the islands, I was living my best life.”

According to Hot97, Tameka quickly paid the fine and, aside from a bit of tension with staff, didn’t experience any further problems after the arrest.

Tameka Foster arrested? That certainly wasn’t on our bingo card for 2026 either, but we’re glad everything worked out for the queen.

