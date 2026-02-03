How To Recreate Coco Jones’ 2026 Grammys Beauty Look Using These Drugstore Staples

Coco's sleek, glossy wet-look bob was created with SheaMoisture hair products for a modern contrast to her dress.

Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Coco Jones absolutely ate up the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys — and we’re still not over it. The R&B songstress stepped out in a look that was soft, feminine, and flirty in the best way.

Every detail, from the dress to the glam, gave modern It Girl energy.



For the big night, Coco wore a sheer nude corset minidress that hugged her like a glove, complete with dreamy tulle detailing across the body. It was romantic, trendy, and perfectly styled for a Grammys moment.



“I wanted to channel my inner love girl,” she told the Associated Press on the carpet. “Give something flirty, a little romantic — that’s just the space I’m in right now.”



And while Coco is clearly that girl, it’s also the glow, the hair, and the beauty details that keep fans obsessed. And next to her fly fit was her flawless beauty. Coco came with the face, the hair, and the glow — and luckily, her glam squad isn’t gatekeeping. Here’s what they used to pull it all together.





Want To Know Coco’s Grammys Hair Secret? SheaMoisture



Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty







Coco stepped onto the carpet with a glossy, golden wet-look bob, created by celebrity hairstylist Davontae Washington. The style was sleek, glossy, and effortlessly cool — the perfect contrast to her soft nude dress.



“Coco’s gown had such a sculptural romance to it, so we wanted the hair to feel like a modern contrast,” Davontae shared with press. “The wet look brings clean lines and shine, allowing the hair to complement the dress without competing.”



And the best part? The products he used are easy to find in stores.



To create the look, Davontae reached for SheaMoisture Amla Oil Bond Repair and SheaMoisture Silk Press In A Bottle Prep Cream.





“I started by prepping the hair on damp sections with the SheaMoisture Silk Press Prep Cream,” he explained. “This helped smooth the cuticle, protect against heat, and keep the hair lightweight while creating a sleek foundation.”





After blow-drying with controlled tension for softness and movement, he finished with the SheaMoisture Bonding Oil.







Coco’s Melanin-Rich Glow Was Courtesy Of Vaseline







Of course, we have to talk about the skin. Coco’s bronzed glow was its own red carpet moment, thanks to makeup artist Diana Shin and a few Vaseline staples.





For hydrated, camera-ready skin with a luminous sheen, Diana used Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion and the Vaseline Glazed & Glisten Gel Oil in Golden Hour Glow.





Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty





Vaseline Cocoa Radiant Lotion is a tried-and-true favorite, delivering deep moisture for up to 72 hours. And the Glazed & Glisten Gel Oil added the perfect finishing touch — enhancing Coco’s natural melanin with shimmer and a vanilla-cocoa scent. Vaseline Original Healing Jelly also made an appearance, because some beauty secrets really do get passed down. It’s the ultimate multitasker: a hydrating primer, brow tamer, and lip saver.





From the red carpet to the ceremony to the afterparty, Coco stayed glowing all night long.





“For this look, I wanted to create flawless skin with blush and bronze tones,” Diana told press. “Warm monochromatic cheeks and lips, lifted defined eyes, and a beautiful hydrated glow from head to toe.”





Coco’s Grammys glam was the perfect reminder that the best looks come down to the details — a glossy bob, hydrated skin, and products that just work.







