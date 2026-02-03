Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Sexyy Red made a surprise appearance, performing at the wedding of Alex Bruesewitz, a political advisor affiliated with Donald Trump.



Bruesewitz tapped the St. Louis rapper to hit the stage during the celebration, which also featured some more questionable celebrity guests, including Robin Thicke, Amber Rose, and, of course, Nicki Minaj.

Minaj’s presence comes as no surprise, as she has publicly developed a relationship with Bruesewitz while increasingly aligning herself with the MAGA movement.

The moment stood in contrast to Sexyy Red’s past political statements. Back in 2024, the Get It Sexyy rapper voiced support for Kamala Harris’ prudential campaign, tweeting, “I just voted!!!! Don’t tell us what to do with our coochies!! #Kamala4President.”

At the same time, Sexyy has expressed support for Trump as well. During a podcast interview, she suggested Donald Trump still has people in the hood who love him. Saying that people initially had reservations but later changed their minds:

“Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people was f*cking with him. They thought he was racist, saying little sh*t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money? Aw, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

As of now, Sexyy Red has yet to publicly comment on her decision to perform at the wedding of Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz.

Sexyy Red Faces Backlash After Performing At Donald Trump Advisor’s Wedding was originally published on hiphopwired.com