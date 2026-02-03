Malcolm Nance Explains The Growing Backlash Against ICE

✕

Normally, I would never accuse President Donald Trump of exceeding expectations, but his second term has been significantly worse than I could have imagined. We all knew it would be bad, but this is genuinely unprecedented. Don’t just take it from me; intelligence expert Malcolm Nance provides historical context for the unique insanity of this moment in American history.

“Donald Trump believes he has a mandate to terrorize and get 20 million people arrested and deported from this country. It’s insane and the most un-American thing that has happened since the Chinese Exclusion Act or the formation of the Ku Klux Klan,” Nance says in the video.

In his previous video for NewsOne, Malcolm Nance explained how ICE is functioning as a “state terrorist organ.” In today’s video, Nance breaks down the growing political consequences facing Donald Trump and the GOP as a result of unleashing state terror on the American people.

Love Video Hub? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Right now 65% of the American public disapprove of what’s happening,” Malcolm Nance explains. “Donald Trump’s popularity among the white male base is actually falling, and these are the ones who really think they want this.”

We may already be seeing the electoral consequences of the growing backlash against ICE. On Saturday, Texas Democrat Taylor Rehmet won a special election for a state Senate seat in a district Trump won by 17 points in the 2024 election, the latest in an ongoing trend of Democrats overperforming in special elections.

Like many Black folks, I’ve taken a “you broke it, you fix it” approach to white folks and the state of America. Black, brown, and LGBTQ people are understandably exhausted after spending years telling white America not to touch the hot stove only for them to touch it. Twice! Nance understands the fatigue but also explains why we still need to be in the fight against Trump.

“A lot of people are still a little hurt over the election, how 92% of African American women voted, 85% of African American men, who actually increased Donald Trump’s portion of the vote. They’re saying they’re going to sit this out, they’re tired of doing this fight,” Malcolm Nance explains. “This fight’s for all of us.”

Nance highlights how the Trump administration has continually made moves to erase Black history. Last month, the National Park Service removed a slavery memorial from the President’s House in Philadelphia to comply with a Trump executive order explicitly designed to whitewash history.

“You’re fighting not just for the future of America, you’re fighting to preserve the honest past,” Nance says.

SEE ALSO:

Is ICE A Terrorist Organization? Intelligence Expert Malcolm Nance Explains

Antifa And Terrorism 101 With Intelligence Expert Malcolm Nance





Malcolm Nance Explains The Growing Backlash Against ICE was originally published on newsone.com