Kehlani Announces New Album on the Grammy Awards Red Carpet

R&B star Kehlani had fans buzzing during the Grammy Awards after revealing a major update about her music career.

While walking the red carpet, Kehlani shared that her brand new album is officially set to drop next month.

The announcement came during an exciting moment for the singer, who was also celebrating a Grammy nomination for her song “Folded,” making the night even more special.

The news quickly spread online, with Rap Alert reporting the reveal as fans flooded social media with excitement and anticipation.

Although Kehlani hasn’t yet shared the album title or tracklist, the red carpet announcement has already sparked major hype.

She’s known for her emotional storytelling, smooth vocals, and real-life honesty, each of her projects has marked a new chapter of growth and vulnerability for listeners.

With Grammy recognition and a fresh album on the way, many are calling this Kehlani’s next big era in R&B.

WTLC will keep you updated with more details as the album release approaches.

Are you excited for new Kehlani music next month? 🎶

