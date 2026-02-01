Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares The Loss Of Her Baby Girl

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Cori Broadus, the daughter of rapper Snoop Dogg, shared heartbreaking news with fans this week.

The 26-year-old announced the death of her firstborn baby girl, Codi Dreaux, in a post on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 31. Cori shared a black-and-white photo of herself smiling while holding her daughter and wrote over the image, “Monday I lost the love of my life. My Codi,” alongside an angel wing emoji.

Cori previously revealed that her baby was born prematurely and fought hard from the very beginning. In her birth announcement, she shared that Codi arrived at six months and included a black-and-white photo of the baby’s tiny foot.

“The princess arrived at 6 months,” she wrote at the time on Instagram.

Cori also opened up about the emotional weight of the loss, sharing, “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that I’m His Child!”

Cori Embraced Motherhood – And Loved Hard

The young mother first announced her pregnancy in December 2024. She has been candid about the challenges she faced throughout her pregnancy, especially while managing her own ongoing health concerns.

Cori later shared that she delivered her daughter via C-section after doctors told her she was developing HELLP syndrome, a serious condition that stands for Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes, and Low Platelets.

Even during her daughter’s time in the NICU, Cori remained vocal about the strength of NICU mothers, nurses, and her baby’s fight. She showed up as a young mother with honesty and courage, sharing the highs and the grief in real time.

We often call ourselves “internet aunties and uncles,” cheering when a baby is announced. So moments like this can be challenging to read. Cori has shown so much strength through it all. Our condolences go out to her, Snoop Dogg, and their entire family.

