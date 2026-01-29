Nicki Minaj Flaunts a Trump Gold Card: Fast-Track to U.S. Citizenship

The Trump Gold Card is a controversial immigration initiative requiring a $1 million contribution and $15,000 fee.

Nicki Minaj's alignment with Trump has prompted a petition calling for her deportation over her controversial statements.

The Trump Gold Card program aims to attract wealthy foreigners, but faces criticism for prioritizing wealth over merit.

Nicki Minaj recently made headlines by flaunting her newly acquired Trump Gold Card, a controversial immigration initiative introduced by former President Donald Trump. The card, which Minaj showcased on her X account with the caption “Welp…,” is a fast-track pathway to U.S. residency and citizenship, requiring a $1 million contribution to the U.S. Treasury and a $15,000 non-refundable processing fee.

In the wake of Nicki Minaj’s public alignment with Donald Trump, a petition has emerged calling for her deportation. The Change.org petition, which has garnered tens of thousands of signatures, criticizes Minaj for her controversial statements and perceived abandonment of values she once championed. Supporters of the petition argue that her actions undermine the communities she previously advocated for and call for immigration authorities to review her residency status. Her actions have prompted speculation that she has been using her celebrity in order to gain permanent U.S. citizenship.

The Trump Gold Card is part of a broader immigration reform aimed at attracting wealthy foreign nationals to invest in the U.S. economy. Unlike traditional visas, the Gold Card offers expedited processing and grants lawful permanent residency under the EB-1 or EB-2 visa categories. Applicants must demonstrate their ability to provide a “substantial benefit” to the U.S., which is evidenced by the significant financial contribution.

For non-American citizens, the Gold Card represents a unique opportunity to bypass the often lengthy and complex immigration process. It provides an unlimited right of residence in the U.S., a pathway to citizenship, and the ability to include family members in the application. However, it also comes with strict eligibility criteria, including a thorough background check and proof of legally sourced funds.

Minaj, who moved to the U.S. from Trinidad and Tobago as a child, has faced immigration challenges in the past. Her alignment with the Trump administration and her investment in the “Trump Accounts” program, a tax-advantaged initiative for minors, has sparked great criticism from fans. So great she has lost millions of followers on social media. While some view her actions as a savvy move to secure her future in the U.S., others see it as a controversial endorsement of Trump’s policies.

The Trump Gold Card has been met with mixed reactions, with arguments that it boosts the U.S. economy by attracting high-net-worth individuals who contribute significantly through investments and taxes. Critics, however, see it as a program that prioritizes wealth over merit, potentially sidelining less affluent but equally deserving immigrants.

