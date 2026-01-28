Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

National Kazoo Day: Songs You May Know That Have A Kazoo In It

Celebrate National Kazoo Day by humming along to these classic tunes featuring the quirky instrument.

Published on January 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kazoo an American Kazoo musical instrument
Source: bdspn / Getty

National Kazoo Day: Songs You May Know That Have A Kazoo In It

National Kazoo Day (January 28th) is the perfect time to celebrate one of the quirkiest and most playful instruments in music history.

The kazoo, with its unmistakable buzzing sound, has added a touch of whimsy and charm to countless songs across genres.

From rock legends to pop classics, the kazoo has made its mark in some truly unexpected places.

Whether it’s a subtle cameo or a standout feature, this humble instrument has a way of stealing the spotlight.

In honor of this unique day, take a look below at .

“Corporal Clegg” – Pink Floyd

“Crosstown Traffic” – Jimi Hendrix

“Johnny Get Angry” – Joanie Sommers

“Jugband Blues” – Pink Floyd

“Cool, Calm, Collected” – The Rolling Stones

“Alligator” – The Grateful Dead

National Kazoo Day: Songs You May Know That Have A Kazoo In It was originally published on b1057.com

Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

2 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Police Rush Garcelle Beauvais’ Home After Fake 911 Call Claims Ex Was Inside With A Gun

7 Items
Shop  |  Tatayana Yomary

Exfoliate And Hydrate: 7 Body Scrubs For Silky Smooth Skin

Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOP Return: Bandana’d & Braided Karen Huger Makes First Post-Prison Appearance Ahead Of ‘Real, Raw’ Andy Cohen Interview

7 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Gallery: The Best Street Style Looks At Paris Couture Fashion Week

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close