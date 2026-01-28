Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

J. Cole B-Sides and Deep Cuts

The hits made them stars, but the deep cuts made us fans! See if you know any of these "B-Side Bangers" by J. Cole.

Published on January 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dreamville Festiville 2019
Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria=Raleigh

J. Cole has solidified himself as one of the biggest hip-hop greats of the 21st century.

It was in his early teens when a young Jermaine Cole first picked up his pen to emulate rap and lyricism from those he idolized, before quickly stepping into his own lane as a defined MC with his own ebbs and flows in his rap.

RELATED: J. Cole Announces Release Date For ‘The Fall-Off’, Shares Teaser Video

Though regarded as a goat among big rap names now, the Dreamville Founder was not an overnight sensation, and often reflected on how he had to get confident in his own sound and who he wanted to be as an artist. And it’s paid off, with each of his studio albums being certified platinum, selling out Dreamville Music Festivals, and leaving his fans yearning for more when it comes to his music and appearances.

As many fans of the artist may know, his top hits, being able to rap “No Role Modelz” or even “Neighbors” with perfect precision and pitch, hardcore fans till pull out deep cuts or B-Sides and songs that you may not have heard since it first released on a project.

As we celebrate J. Cole’s birthday and wait in anticipation for The Fall-Off, take a look at our playlist of B-sides and deep cuts that we put together. From rare releases to early mixtapes, we expect all of you diehards to rap them bar for bar, and for many of you, discovering new ones to add to your rap rotation.

Too Deep For the Intro (Friday Night Lights Mixtape 2010)

Mr. Nice Watch (Cole World: The Sideline Story 2011)

Change (4 Your Eyez Only 2016)

St. Tropez (2014 Forest Hills Drive)

Kenny Lofton — Feat. Young Jeezy (Truly Yours EP 2017)

Villuminati (Born Sinner 2013)

Once an Addict — Interlude (KOD 2018)

p u n c h i n ‘ . t h e . c l o c k (The Off-Season 2021)

Let Nas Down (Born Sinner 2013)

Dollar and a Dream III (Cole World: The Sideline Story 2011)

Hello (2014 Forest Hills Drive)

Home Soon (2014 Forest Hills Drive 10th Anniversary)

Unabomer

The Autograph (Friday Night Lights 2010)

cLOUDs

J. Cole B-Sides and Deep Cuts was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Trending
39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

2 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Police Rush Garcelle Beauvais’ Home After Fake 911 Call Claims Ex Was Inside With A Gun

7 Items
Shop  |  Tatayana Yomary

Exfoliate And Hydrate: 7 Body Scrubs For Silky Smooth Skin

Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOP Return: Bandana’d & Braided Karen Huger Makes First Post-Prison Appearance Ahead Of ‘Real, Raw’ Andy Cohen Interview

7 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Gallery: The Best Street Style Looks At Paris Couture Fashion Week

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close