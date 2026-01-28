Paul Pierce Named in Paternity Lawsuit By Pregnant Los Angeles Event Planner

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce is facing a paternity lawsuit from a woman who claims the former Boston Celtics star is the father of her unborn child.

According to TMZ Sports, Princess Santiago filed legal paperwork on Jan.12 requesting that Pierce submit to a DNA test to determine whether he is the biological father of her son. Santiago, an event director based in Los Angeles, told TMZ that her decision to take the matter to court was not motivated by publicity, but by a desire for accountability and clarity ahead of her child’s birth.

“This isn’t about drama or attention,” Santiago said in a statement. “It’s about doing what’s right for my child.” She added that she made multiple attempts to resolve the situation privately before filing suit, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

“I filed for paternity papers after multiple attempts to resolve this privately,” Santiago said. “Paul Pierce is the father of my son, King, and I am simply asking for a paternity test so the truth can be confirmed.”

Santiago’s Instagram account, which appears to have been launched in 2025, documents her pregnancy with a series of baby bump photos, affirmations, and inspirational messages about motherhood and self-belief. The account offers a public glimpse into her journey as she prepares to welcome her child.

Pierce has not publicly commented on the lawsuit. The former NBA star shares three children with his ex-wife, Julie Landrum. The couple married in 2010 and finalized their divorce in 2023 after more than a decade together.

Pierce was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft out of the University of Kansas and went on to enjoy a 19-year professional career. Widely regarded as one of the league’s most consistent scorers, he became synonymous with the Celtics franchise during his prime years in Boston.

In 2008, Pierce formed Boston’s famed “Big Three” alongside Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett, leading the Celtics to an NBA championship. Pierce was named Finals MVP for his performance in the series. Over the course of his career, he earned 10 All-Star selections and later finished his final NBA season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

As the case moves forward, the central issue remains Santiago’s request for a court-ordered paternity test to legally establish fatherhood.

