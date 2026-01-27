‘RHOP’ OG Karen Huger Returns Home With Jailhouse Braids Styled By Her Cellmates

Karen Huger served 6 months in jail following a DUI conviction in 2025.

She returned home to a warm welcome from her family, including her husband and daughter.

Huger shared that her fellow inmates helped braid her hair before her release, a gesture she now honors.

We’ve already seen glimpses of Karen Huger stepping back into the public eye. She’s made special appearances at BravoCon, confirmed she’ll be part of the upcoming Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, and in true Grand Dame fashion, shown that she’s back — and still that girl.

But now, a different kind of footage is airing.

On last Sunday’s RHOP episode, viewers watched Karen return home from Maryland’s Montgomery County Detention Center. The clips set the tone for the finale RHOP fans have been waiting on. Karen is raw in the video. She is fresh out of serving time, walking back into familiar spaces like an SUV and her Potomac house, and reuniting with the people who love her most.

After serving six months following her DUI sentence, the reality TV star was seen reuniting with her family in a touching homecoming. Karen looked calm and relieved as she embraced her husband Ray Huger, her daughter Rayvin Huger, and her sister Bridget. All were waiting to welcome her back.

Karen Huger Returned Home With Jailhouse Braids Styled By Her Cellmates

She kept her return look simple and polished — jeans, a crisp white blazer, a bandanna over fresh blonde braids.

During the moment, Rayvin told her mom she looked “fly.” That’s when Karen shared the touching story behind her hair.

“Well, I had to do a do rag because the girls insisted on I do jailhouse braids,” she explained. Karen revealed that women she was incarcerated with helped braid her hair before she left. She shared that they came together to make sure she returned home with a fresh style — one she now wears to honor the friendship and support she found inside.

Fans will remember Karen was found guilty of DUI in December 2024 after crashing her Maserati in a high-speed accident. In February 2025, Karen was sentenced to two years and ultimately served six months.

Andy Cohen is expected to sit down with her in the next episode, asking about what led to her arrest, whether substance use played a larger role, and other questions fans have been wanting to know the answers to. The fans are ready.

As expected, Karen’s return to public life and to the Bravo franchise hasn’t come without controversy. Everybody has had an opinion on whether she should be back on screen, but Karen has risen above the noise. She’s done her time, taken steps to right her wrongs, and is looking flawless these days as she continues to tell her story. Her way.

