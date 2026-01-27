Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Rihanna is once again reminding the world that she’s “Claressa Shields type gone” about A$AP Rocky. After Rocky’s recent album Don’t Be Dumb debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the internet watched Rihanna do what she does best. Celebrate loudly and unapologetically.

According to Complex, Rocky’s new project Don’t Be Dumb officially claimed the top spot on Sunday (Jan. 25), marking his third No. 1 album and his first chart topper since 2015. The win was fueled by 123,000 equivalent album units, with streaming doing most of the heavy lifting. The album pulled in more than 78 million on-demand streams in its first week, making it Rocky’s biggest streaming debut ever. Physical sales also played a major role, thanks to an army of vinyl variants, deluxe bundles, and merch-driven drops that fans wasted no time snatching up.

Naturally, Rihanna took to X to let the people know exactly how she felt about her man’s moment.

“Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! 🤪 DONT BE DUMB!!!” she wrote, instantly sending the timeline into a frenzy.

The post was equal parts proud partner energy and playful chaos, which is exactly why fans cannot get enough of these two.

Rocky’s win comes at a time when the couple has been giving rare but meaningful glimpses into their life as parents of three. In a recent interview with People, Rocky opened up about how he and Rihanna keep their relationship strong while raising their sons, RZA and Riot, and their baby daughter, Rocki Irish.

According to the rapper, keeping things fun is key. He shared that they still date, play games, and genuinely enjoy each other’s company, even joking about Rihanna being a little too competitive during card games.

Rocky also revealed how becoming a girl dad has shifted him emotionally. He admitted that welcoming his daughter has made him more vulnerable and deepened his respect for women and motherhood. He even joked that Rocki is his twin, saying she got all his looks.

Between chart-topping success, viral love notes, and heartfelt reflections on family life, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to be that couple. One is dominating music charts while the other proudly hypes him up online. Love looks good on them, success looks even better, and judging by Rihanna’s energy, she is enjoying every second of this victory lap right alongside him.

