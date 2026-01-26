The Fumble: Debating The Fernando Mendoza Hype, Danny Green Talks Ja Morant Drama, & More

Source: CFP / Getty

The college football season is over, and the next big football event is the 2026 NFL Draft.

Since Fernando Mendoza not only won the Heisman Trophy but also won the CFP Championship with the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers, you’d think he’d be the first college star to hear his name called on the podium, right?

But The Fumble cohosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Terry aren’t too sure he’s got what it takes to lead an NFL team.

Rodney gives him his props for the diving touchdown he had in the title game against the Indiana Hoosiers, but the props end there.

“I think he had a phenomenal season, and he has some talent,” Rodney said. “I just don’t see it translating to the next level. And if I’m a franchise, I’m not wasting the number one overall pick on a guy who doesn’t have anything definitive that he does head and shoulders above anybody else at the quarterback position.”

It’s not just for Mendoza; Rodney thinks it’s “just a weak quarterback draft in general.”

NIL deals have flipped college sports on its head when it comes to the agency players have. They’ve been able to make unprecedented money through sponsorship deals, and now former Alabama center Charles Bediako wants to make a never-before-seen move. After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and signing a two-way contract, he wants to go back to Bama.

Samaria wonders whether the 23-year-old should head back to campus to exercise his two years of eligibility, and what the long-term plan is.

“You’re playing in the G-League, and now you’re saying I want to go back and play at the college level at 23 years old and get my last two years of eligibility,” Samaria said. “So then what happens after the last two years? Do you enter the draft again? Like, do you go get a job?”

For our guest this week, we spoke to three-time NBA champion Danny Green on everything from Ja Morant’s rocky season, LeBron James, and the changing landscape of college basketball.

The San Antonio Spurs stalwart kept it all the way real about Morant’s behavior this season, suggesting it’s no longer a mistake or a habit and that it’s time for him to reflect.

Check out the interview below.

The Fumble: Debating The Fernando Mendoza Hype, Danny Green Talks Ja Morant Drama, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com