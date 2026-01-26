REPORT: Former Eagles Player Fatally Stabbed in Los Angeles Homeless Encampment

Listen Live
Former Eagles player fatally stabbed in LA homeless encampment

Published on January 26, 2026

Former NFL defensive lineman Kevin Johnson, 55, was found dead on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at a homeless encampment in the Willowbrook area of Los Angeles, California.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an unconscious man on the 1300 block of East 120th Street just before 8 a.m. local time. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide, citing blunt head trauma and multiple stab wounds as the cause of death.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate, as they seek assistance from the public to help trace Johnson’s final hours and identify a suspect or motive.

Johnson was drafted in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots but did not appear in a game for them. He later played in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, and Philadelphia Eagles, making 43 tackles and seven sacks during his tenure with Philadelphia

No arrests had been reported, as authorities are asking for help from any witnesses who may have observed what happened.

