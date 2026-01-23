Ex-Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Appears In Court With Wife, Lawyers Seeks Dismissal Of Criminal Charges

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore got himself into quite a bit of trouble over some on-the-clock philandering that ended in felony charges, suicide threats, arrests, and at least a week’s worth of deeply embarrassing public humiliation.

Cassius previously reported on the incident that began when the football team staff member with whom Moore was having an affair told the school of the tumultuous relationship and was preparing to leave town. As she was packing her belongings, Moore broke into her apartment, grabbed several knives, and threatened to kill himself, allegedly saying, “I am going to kill myself. I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life.”

According to ESPN, Moore appeared in a Washtenaw County district court today alongside his wife Kelli, who clearly isn’t going to leave him for cheating on her, and his lawyer, Ellen Michaels. Michaels says that she filed a motion to have her client’s arrest report and will make her case on February 17 before Washtenaw County 14A-1 District Court Judge J. Cedric Simpson. Michaels says that the report is “full of omissions” and that Moore was arrested because of “misleading statements.”

“The arrest should be quashed, meaning the arrest is not valid, and any evidence taken or received as a result of that arrest should be quashed and suppressed,” Michaels said. “We are asking that the complaint be dismissed. It’s our belief … that without these misleading statements and omissions, there would be no probable cause for these charges.”



There is no doubt that a great many eyes will be on this case, as Moore’s inexplicably reckless behavior has garnered an explosive response across sports media and beyond. If his lawyer finds a way to get him off of all these charges that he seems extremely guilty of, she’s going to make enough money to retire early.

