Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Teyana Taylor Nominated For Best Supporting Actress At the Oscars

It has been a phenomenal award season for actress and singer Teyana Taylor. Just about a week after her emotional acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes, the 35-year-old multi-talent is now nominated for an Oscar.

According to Vanity Fair, Taylor is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards. She played as Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

She is nominated alongside great talent such as Elle Fanning, Inga Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), Amy Madigan (Weapons) and Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners).

After years in the entertainment industry and a Golden Globe win under her belt, the actress has been making successful strides. She told The Hollywood Reporter that she has been grateful for her career journey.

“You can see my patience being in this game since I was 15, doing a little bit of everything,” says Taylor, who has released four studio albums, modeled, acted alongside Eddie Murphy, choreographed for Beyoncé, raised eyebrows and pulses at multiple Met Galas and even enjoyed a stint as a reality TV star. “This moment hits a lot harder than it would’ve if everything had gone my way when I wanted it to.”

One Battle After Another is nominated for 13 Oscar categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and many others.