Naomi Osaka Stuns With Iconic Jellyfish-Inspired Outfit At The Australian Open

Osaka's outfit reflects her creativity, motherhood, and self-expression through fashion.

Source: MARTIN KEEP / Getty

Naomi Osaka turned heads and sparked conversations at the 2026 Australian Open with one of the most talked-about fashion moments in recent tennis history. Her stunning jellyfish-inspired outfit blends high fashion and a very personal meaning. Read more about her inspiration and check out photos from the Australian Open inside.

Before stepping onto the court on January 20, the four-time Grand Slam champion debuted a show-stopping jellyfish-inspired outfit that blended high couture with personal meaning. Osaka shows fans that her style off the court can be just as impactful as her play on it. The striking look, born from Osaka’s own creativity and collaboration with designer Robert Wun, reflects not just fashion flair but a deeper story of motherhood, transformation, and self-expression. It has been widely covered by fashion editors, including this piece in Vogue.

Source: Robert Prange / Getty

Osaka’s ensemble was designed in collaboration with Nike and London couturier Robert Wun, known for dressing icons like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Cardi B. The Japan-born star drew inspiration from a jellyfish she had shown her two-year-old daughter, Shai, in a storybook. The creature’s fluid movement, vibrant colors, and organic form became the foundation of her look, symbolizing grace and resilience both on and off the court.

Source: MARTIN KEEP / Getty

The overall outfit was a visual marvel. According to Vogue, Osaka wore a tie-dye turquoise-and-green jacket with tendril-like extensions that mimicked a jellyfish’s flowing tentacles. It was paired with a pleated miniskirt over wide-legged pants, adding layers of texture and whimsy. A dramatic wide-brimmed hat with a gauzy white veil introduced a sense of theatricality, while delicate butterfly details referenced a memorable 2021 Australian Open moment when a butterfly famously landed on her during a match.

Source: MARTIN KEEP / Getty

What made Osaka’s choice even more powerful was how it married personal storytelling with athletic performance. She explained that fashion has always been one of her languages, and this look allowed her to write a piece of her own story in a sport where uniforms tend to be strictly functional. That narrative choice resonated far beyond the tennis world, making her entrance as memorable as her victory.

Source: Quinn Rooney / Getty

Then came the match. Osaka backed up the fashion statement with substance, battling through three sets to secure her first-round win over Antonia Ruzic. Though many fans initially buzzed about the outfit, by the end of the day, it was obvious that Osaka’s return to Melbourne combined artistic expression with athletic excellence.

Source: Fred Lee / Getty

By blending meaningful inspiration, high fashion, and competitive fire, Naomi Osaka’s jellyfish-inspired look is more than a courtside spectacle. It’s a defining cultural moment of the 2026 Australian Open.

Source: MARTIN KEEP / Getty

