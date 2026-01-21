Pastor Mike Todd Responds To Druski’s Hilarious Megachurch Skit, “I Don’t Even Own A Rolls-Royce”

Source: Getty Images / Mike Todd / Druski

Druski kicked the year off with a bang, clowning megachurches and their over-the-top pastors, sparking a much-needed dialogue on social media. One of the pastors who many said Druski was mocking has responded to the skit.

During a recent sermon, Pastor Mikke Todd addressed the elephant in the room, Druski, using him as an example in his latest skit about megachurches.

“There was a video that came out this past week with a few hundred million views, and some people were trying to link it to me, and so I watched the video. It was hilarious. It was funny,” Scott said around the 39-minute mark in the sermon.

He also claimed that the skit started a wave of frustration while also calling the video an “attack on people’s lives of distraction.”

“The thing I was most taken aback by was how much frustration it created in people,” he continued. “Like, I was literally watching people go back and forth with people, denounce people, and call people names. I stepped back for a second, I said, ‘Oh my gosh. All this was, was an attack on people’s lives of distraction.”

“You thought it was some attack on the church,” Todd added. “No, it was an attack on focus.”

He further claimed that he didn’t even know Druski’s skit existed, or that it was the focus, becuase he hasn’t been on social media.

“I had a few people tell me what was going on, I was like, ‘That’s crazy! I don’t even got a Rolls-Royce,’ he said. “I thought, what?! I didn’t know. Like, people AI-ing pictures and doing stuff. Like, I said, ‘I don’t remember being that big.'”

Riggggght.

Folks Aren’t Buying What Pastor Mike Todd Is Preaching

Social media isn’t really buying what Pastor Todd is preaching, and he noticed he turned down the volume on his holy drip.

“It was pointed out that he is conveniently not wearing his chains and he’s also dressed down during this sermon lolol,” one social media user said.

Another user added, “Pastor Mike Todd is the distraction, his antics and gaudy style while ministering in the pulpit is for self-seeking validation. Notice how people rarely dwell on his sermons???? …… druski’s skit was spot on.”

Welp.

