Before Neo-Soul Had A Name, There Was Sade — 6 Songs That Make Her Eternal

Sade Adu (born in 1959), Nigerian-born British singer, during a concert at the Olympia with her band Sade. Paris (9th arrondissement), March 23, 1986. Source: Christian Rose / Getty

Few artists have mastered timelessness in the music industry quite like Sade Adu, known worldwide as Sade. Rising to global fame in the mid-1980s, the British-Nigerian singer became the face of her band Sade, blending soul, jazz, R&B, and quiet storm into a sound that felt both intimate and sophisticated.

Over the decades, Sade has earned four Grammy Awards, including one for Best New Artist in 1986, thanks to her dazzling debut album Diamond Life, which gave birth to hits like “Smooth Operator” and “Your Love Is King.” She became the first-ever Nigerian-born artist to receive the honor, the Grammys website notes. Sade wrapped listeners in a warm hug with her rich, buttery vocals, something unique at the height of the 80s’ pop era—and it stood out.

“There are certain voices where there is something in them that you know people are going to like,” explained Sir Robin Millar, who produced “Your Love Is King” and Sade’s Diamond Life during an interview with UNCUT Jan. 16. “Bing Crosby had it. Adele’s got it. Sade’s got it. It’s in the tone of the voice that makes people listen. You can’t forget it and it’s impossible to imitate.”

Sade Adu (born in 1959), Nigerian-born British singer, during a concert with her band Sade, June 6, 1986. Source: Christian Rose / Getty

The decorated singer and her band went on to sell over 50 million records worldwide and cultivated a rare legacy built on quality over quantity. Make no mistake, Sade makes music that’s deeply emotional, elegant, and undeniably hers.

If you’re new to Sade’s incredible music or just finding her body of work, here are the most famous songs that continue to define her artistry and influence.