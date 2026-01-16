That Was Fast! Far From Forlorn TikToker Desmond Scott Seen Kissing Mystery Woman Two Days After Kristy Scott’s Divorce Filing

The ink isn’t even dry!

Desmond Scott apparently isn’t letting his Kristy Scott split get him down. The (clearly) far from forlorn TikToker who admitted to “mistakes he’s not proud of” in his 11-year marriage was seen Sunday, steamily spit-swapping with a mystery woman. The timing is raising eyebrows as the public PDA happened 48 hours after his fellow TikTok’ing wife opted to end their marriage.

TMZ obtained footage of Desmond at Houston hotspot Santé on January 11—just two days after his estranged wife filed for divorce—making out with someone new. The unidentified woman appears to have blonde hair and sat on his lap as they passionately kissed.

Desmond declined to comment on the video.

The public makeout drama comes amid Kristy Scott sharing an update on Instagram, seemingly sharing that she’s still living in their familial home–while her husband has moved out. The TikToker shared a series of photos of herself throughout her house on Jan. 14. captioned, “same address.”



As previously reported by TMZ, Kristy filed paperwork in Harris County, Texas, just before the new year, officially calling it quits with Desmond, who she claims stepped out on the marriage. Her filings allege that Desmond’s cheating has made any chance of reconciliation obsolete and that the two “will soon stop living together as husband and wife.” Following that, US Weekly reported that Kristy asked the court to restore her surname to her maiden name, Small, in her divorce petition.



On Saturday, January 10, Desmond released a lengthy statement on his InstaStory seemingly confirming that he was unfaithful in his marriage.

“I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation. I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I’m truly sorry for the hurt it has caused. Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first,” Desmond’s statement read.

He went on to clarify that he had shared these “choices” with Kristy personally before the legal proceedings began. Despite the impending dissolution of their marriage, Desmond emphasized that his commitment to being an active and loving father to their two sons, Westin and Vance, remains his top priority.

“I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as I have always been. Kristy and I faced challenges and made sincere efforts to work through them. Toward the end of 2025, I wanted to separate, and I had conversations with Kristy regarding this. During this period, I made choices that I am not proud of. I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately we decided to divorce,” he explained. “l ask for privacy and compassion as we navigate this difficult chapter of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. I’m grateful for that support and will continue sharing my love for cooking and the things that inspire me. I hope you’ll continue that journey with me,” he added.

What do YOU think about the Desmond Scott video?

