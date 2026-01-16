A$AP Rocky Reveals That It Was His Mother Who Pushed Him Towards Rihanna

Rocky's mother repeatedly advised him to date Rihanna, even when he was with other women.

Rocky and Rihanna's relationship blossomed from friendship into a deep, meaningful partnership.

Rocky feels fortunate to have Rihanna as his life companion and the mother of his children.

Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

In a candid appearance on The New York Times’ Popcast, Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky offered fans a heartwarming look at the origins of his relationship with global superstar Rihanna, revealing how his mother played a surprising role in nudging him toward the romance (even when he was dating other women) that defined much of his personal life.

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, explained that long before he and Rihanna became one of pop culture’s most admired couples, his mother, Renee Black, had a clear sense of what was to come. According to the rapper, she repeatedly encouraged him to pursue Rihanna romantically, even when he insisted that they were just friends. “My mother used to say shit like, ‘I know you like this girl that you’re with right now, but I want you with Riri,’” Rocky recalled, before laughing about how he’d brush off her advice at the time. “Mothers know best,” he proudly admitted.

This story that the multihyphenate shared adds a personal dimension to a relationship that began with friendship in 2012 and slowly blossomed into love years later. Rocky reflected on how lucky he feels that the timing of the romance was right for both of them, emphasizing that neither he nor Rihanna may have been ready for a serious commitment earlier in life.

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

On the podcast, he also shared thoughtful observations about Rihanna’s character and the connection they share: how they were “on the same page,” born the same year, and even how his father’s roots are tied into the Bajan beauty’s heritage, offering a deeper cultural bond between them. “My dad is from her country,” Rocky disclosed. “When I go back, I get to see both sides of my family. It’s so many similarities, it’s just funny. We laugh about it a lot.”

A$AP Rocky Admirably Reflects on Rihanna

Their journey has since grown into a family of three children, and Rocky’s warm remarks underscore a profound respect and admiration for the Fenty Beauty founder, not just as a partner, but as a life companion he feels truly fortunate to have. “A woman will change your whole life, especially if it’s a companion, the rapper stated. “Before I had my children, it was like being with my girl [would take] a blindfold off. As soon as you get with a girl, she’ll tell you, like, ‘That’s not your friend. That’s, that’s your friend. But that one? Nah.'”

We cannot get enough of these two relationships. We hope to gain more insight into their beautiful union this year.

A$AP Rocky Reveals That It Was His Mother Who Pushed Him Towards Rihanna was originally published on hellobeautiful.com