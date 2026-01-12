What’s Black On Netflix Jan. 2026?

1 of 7 ❯ ❮

Source: SOPA Images / Getty Netflix is kicking off 2026 with a powerful slate of Black-led series, specials, and returning fan favorites that span thrillers, comedy, reality TV, and global hits. From prestige dramas starring Tessa Thompson to laugh-out-loud stand-up and long-awaited final seasons, the streamer is making it clear that Black stories remain front and center. Here’s a breakdown of all the major Black shows coming to Netflix in 2026, and why you should already be excited. Survival of the Thickest, Season 3 (2026) Source: Jason Mendez / Getty Michelle Buteau’s joyful, fashion-forward comedy returns for Season 3. Survival of the Thickest follows Mavis Beaumont — Black, plus-size, ambitious, and unapologetically herself — as she continues growing her styling brand while navigating love, friendship, and self-confidence. Inspired by Buteau’s essay collection, the series remains a celebration of chosen family, body positivity, and thriving on your own terms (preferably with a cute V-neck and glossy lips).

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II leads this intense reimagining of Man on Fire, based on A.J. Quinnell's novels. He stars as John Creasy, a former special forces mercenary battling severe PTSD while searching for redemption. Just as he attempts to rebuild his life, he's pulled back into violence, forcing him to confront both external threats and his inner demons. With Kyle Killen as writer and showrunner, the series promises emotional depth alongside explosive action.

HIS & HERS (Jan. 8) Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Tessa Thompson leads this moody psychological thriller set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta. She stars as Anna, a journalist who has withdrawn from her career and personal life until news of a murder in her hometown of Dahlonega pulls her back into the world she tried to escape. As Anna begins digging for answers, she clashes with Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal), who is deeply suspicious of her involvement. Twisty, tense, and emotionally charged, HIS & HERS plays with perspective and truth, reminding viewers that there are always two sides to every story — and someone is always lying.

The Upshaws, Part 7 (Jan.15) Source: Courtesy / Netflix The Upshaw family is back for another round of chaos, love, and hard-earned growth. Mike Epps returns as Bennie Upshaw, the well-meaning but perpetually struggling mechanic trying to keep his working-class Indianapolis family afloat. Alongside Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes, and Gabrielle Dennis, Part 7 promises more laughs, bigger messes, and heartfelt moments as the Upshaws continue figuring life out together. Expect sharp humor, family tension, and plenty of moments that hit close to home.

Queer Eye, Season 10 (Jan. 21) Source: Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix Netflix’s Emmy-winning series returns for its 10th and final season, and the Fab Five are going out on a high note. Talk show host and fashionista Karamo returns along with his fab five members, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, and Jeremiah Brent. The series will capture them as they head to Washington, D.C., for one last round of transformative makeovers. Beyond style and home upgrades, the final season will reflect on Queer Eye’s cultural impact, emotional legacy, and the healing power of compassion, with Karamo continuing to anchor the show’s heart.

Mike Epps: Delusional (Jan. 27) Source: Alberto Rodriguez/BET / Getty Comedy legend Mike Epps returns with his fifth Netflix stand-up special, Delusional, and he’s not holding back. Known for his raw honesty and effortless storytelling, Epps dives into fame, hustle, and the wild confidence it takes to believe you’re destined for greatness. Packed with big laughs and unfiltered observations, the special is a reminder of why Epps remains one of comedy’s most reliable hitmakers.