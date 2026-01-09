Beneath The Brush: Celebrity MUA Tays Muse Found Her Calling During The Pandemic

Tays Muse discovered her calling as a makeup artist, overcoming initial doubts and building a successful career.

Tays' kit includes essential tools like eyeliners, pencils, and Milk of Magnesia for long-lasting, flawless makeup.

Tays encourages aspiring MUAs to stay teachable, confident, and passionate about their craft.

Welcome to “Beneath The Brush,” where we explore the stories behind some of the most notable MUAs in the game. Each feature will highlight the “why” for each MUA and showcase their career trajectories, go-to products and makeup tips.

“Makeup was too complex for my brain, so I originally wanted to be a hairstylist,” traveling MUA Tays Muse (real name: Taylar Thompson) exclusively tells HelloBeautiful when asked about her dream career as a child. Despite her former stance, 2020 proved to be a year in which creativity and exploration prevailed. As a result, she discovered who she was meant to become professionally—a well-sought-after beauty architect.

The teenage Tays, whose first introduction to makeup included using Black Opal foundation to cover a pimple, would be proud of her career trajectory. Through years of formal and self-training, along with utilizing social media to showcase her portfolio, her hard work has paid off. A client recommended that she work with Grammy-winning singer Samara Joy, and the pieces began to fall into place. “Samara was the first client to make me feel like a celebrity MUA,” Tays recalls. “I had the honor of accompanying her to incredible events—the Grammys, the White House National Christmas Tree Lighting, MOMA (my personal favorite), and more. She’s truly a joy and a vocal beast, and I’m thankful that these experiences pushed me out of my comfort zone and inspired me to keep growing as an artist.”

Since then, Tays’ career has been on a steady incline with clients that include Love Island USA season 7 star Chelley Bissanthe, rappers Lil Uzi Vert and Lola Brooke, actress and singer Michelle Williams, and many more. Even so, the creative shares that there’s more to be done. “I don’t feel like I’ve made it yet,” Tays says. “I haven’t even scratched the surface of what I want to accomplish.

As she moves forward, the talent continues to cross goals off her to-do list, with her No. 1 priority being elevation. “I want to continue growing and experimenting with my craft—there’s no limit for me,” she shares. With aspiring accomplishments that include winning an Emmy, touring, and showcasing her artistry on a global stage, it’s only a matter of time before it all materializes.

Below, Tays Muse gets candid about her beauty kit must-haves, makeup hacks to avoid, advice for aspiring MUAs, and more.

Tays Muse Shares What Beauty Means To Her:

“Beauty means everything to me. Your beauty is the first thing people see!”

Her Makeup Heroes:

“Pat McGrath, Danessa Myricks, and Scott Barnes immediately come to mind. Mother Pat is the reason why I never leave the house without lining my eyes. Danessa has been a Godsend, especially with her consistent Instagram Live tutorials. Not to mention, Scott shared the beautiful gem of using Aquaphor under your eyes and on smile lines for that flawless base, and it’s a trick I use regularly.”

Three Must-Haves in Tays’ Kit:

1. The Make Up For Ever Artist Color Eye, Lip, and Brow Pencil in Dimensional Dark Brown, because it keeps the lips looking juicy.

2. Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Perversion and Whiskey is a must-have because the formula works beautifully to bring out feline features.

3. Lastly, Milk of Magnesia because it works beautifully on all skin types when used correctly. Particularly, the key is letting it fully dry so that it achieves a slightly tacky feel. Nonetheless, it gives your makeup longevity and grip, almost acting as a matte, long-wear primer alternative.

One Makeup Hack To Avoid:

“Please throw away the BB cream and get some foundation!”

Go-To Makeup:

“Cranberry liner in the water line is a must!

Thoughts On Drugstore Vs. High-End Brands:

“High-end, all the way! The formulas and minerals provide the skin with exactly what it needs to thrive every day. Dior, I see you! Drugstore makeup works too, as long as your technique is on point. Honestly, all makeup works in the right hands.”

Advice For Aspiring MUAs:

“Stay teachable, compassionate, and passionate. Speak life into yourself before every client interaction. Don’t second-guess yourself! Stop nitpicking your work. Most importantly, leave it on the floor every time!”

