Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026
As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day, death is an inevitable part of life—a universal truth that spares no one. Yet, despite its certainty, the weight of loss never becomes easier to bear, nor does the act of processing its impact. For those within Black culture, where community and shared experiences often serve as pillars of strength, the pain of losing someone resonates deeply, cutting through the collective spirit like a sharp blade.
Reporting on such losses carries its own emotional toll, as it means confronting the fragility of life while also grappling with the systemic inequities that often exacerbate these tragedies. Whether it’s the passing of a beloved figure or the untimely loss of a community member, the grief is compounded by the cultural significance of their contributions and the void they leave behind. Each story of loss becomes a reminder of the resilience required to navigate a world that often feels unrelenting, and yet, it also underscores the importance of honoring those who have left an indelible mark on the lives they touched.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
UPDATED: 6:00 pm EST, January 13th, 2026
Claudette Colvin
Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin, whose refusal to give up her seat on a segregated bus helped lay the groundwork for the modern civil rights movement, has died at 86.
Colvin was 15 when, on March 2, 1955, she declined to surrender her seat to a white passenger on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus, months before Rosa Parks’ more widely known protest. Her arrest became an early spark in the campaign against Jim Crow laws and highlighted the everyday injustices Black riders faced in the South. Born Sept. 5, 1939, in Alabama, Colvin later served as a key plaintiff in Browder v. Gayle, the federal case that led to the end of bus segregation in Montgomery and influenced desegregation efforts across the country. Despite her central role, she spent much of her life outside the national spotlight.
Also Read: Little Known Black History Fact: Claudette Colvin
Rapper John Forte
John Forté, Grammy-nominated rapper, producer, and longtime Fugees collaborator, has reportedly died at age 50 at his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts, with local police confirming his passing and noting no foul play is suspected. He was celebrated for his work on the Fugees’ landmark album The Score, his solo debut Poly Sci, and a later-life creative resurgence rooted in Martha’s Vineyard’s arts community.
T.K. Carter
T.K. Carter made lasting impressions with appearances on beloved series including Punky Brewster, A Different World, and Saved by the Bell. Carter also left his mark on the big screen, most notably appearing in John Carpenter’s sci-fi horror classic The Thing, which remains one of the most influential genre films of all time.
His body of work reflects a career built on consistency, talent, and adaptability, earning him respect from fans and peers alike. T.K. Carter’s legacy lives on through the roles that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.
Dr. Janell Green-Smith
Dr. Janell Green-Smith, a devoted midwife and advocate for Black maternal health, tragically passed away due to complications following childbirth. Her untimely death has sent shockwaves through the medical and advocacy communities, highlighting the persistent disparities Black women face in maternal healthcare.
Dr. Green-Smith, based in South Carolina, dedicated her life to empowering and educating Black women about the journey of motherhood. Her work extended beyond her practice, as she contributed to the nonprofit Hive Impact Fund, which provides resources to improve maternal healthcare. Her passion and expertise touched countless lives, as evidenced by heartfelt tributes from those she helped. One grieving mother described her as an “angel” who provided unwavering support during a challenging labor.
The American College of Nurse-Midwives expressed their sorrow and outrage, emphasizing the systemic racism and failures in care that disproportionately affect Black women, regardless of their professional expertise or socioeconomic status. Dr. Green-Smith’s passing underscores the urgent need for equitable and respectful maternal healthcare.
RELATED STORY: Protect Black Women: Midwife & Maternal Health Advocate Dr. Janell Green Smith Dies From Childbirth Complications