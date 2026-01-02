CeCe Winans Praises Sister’s Performance At Trump-Hosted Kennedy Center Honors, Sparks Mixed Reactions

Source: Eugenia R. Washington / Getty

Some fans expressed disappointment with legendary gospel singer CeCe Winans after she shared a video of her sister, Debbie Winans, performing at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 23. Critics took issue with the “Goodness of God” singer praising the annual event, which was hosted this year by President Donald Trump and honored artists such as country music legend George Strait and Grammy-winning singer Gloria Gaynor, among others.

Seemingly innocent, Winans, 61, took to X on Dec. 29 to congratulate her baby sister, Debbie, 53, on an incredible performance during the ceremony. In the short clip, Debbie could be seen singing to a packed audience at the Kennedy Center Honors, channeling big vocals like her older sister.

“The Kennedy Honors were awesome! Great job, Robert Deaton! And my baby sister @debbie.winans was incredible!!! Praise God,” CeCe wrote in the caption.

CeCe Winans’ celebratory post on Debbie Winans’ performance drew negative and positive reactions.

Sadly, the post drew mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Some felt that CeCe was showing support for the Trump-led event, while others criticized her younger sister for participating, accusing her of “doing anything for a check,” given that the Kennedy Center is now under President Trump’s control. In December, a board voted to rename the iconic center, which was originally called The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, to the “Trump Kennedy Center,” according to theGrio.

One user asked, “I grew up on the Winans, and this is sad. Why not decline the invite?”

Another penned, “CeCe, as much as I have loved you and your music, nothing about what’s happening at the Kennedy Center should be celebrated.”

But the negative comments were quickly drowned out by positivity, with many praising CeCe for supporting her little sister’s performance.

“Beautiful voice! Looks & sounds like her beautiful sister CeCe,” wrote one user.

Another penned, “Continue TO IGNORE them all, CeCe. God knows and sees your heart and will continue to use you.”

A third user added, “Love The Winans Family and their support for each other.”

A fourth fan chimed in with a positive and holy affirmation for the singer.

“CeCe the Lord God has your back! It’s not about these worldly people; it’s about you showing the love of Jesus. Jesus Christ is not about hatred. Jesus Christ is about loving each other. Pray for them and let the Lord deal with hatred. Love you, my sister in Christ!”

CeCe appears to be laser-focused on positivity, too. The gospel legend took to Instagram on Dec. 30 to drop new music, a soul-stirring rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me,” that will fill anyone up with inspiration and faith.

Listen to the full track below.

