Drake Installs Recording Studio In Houston Strip Club

Drake has long demonstrated a love for Texas, especially the major city of Houston, and is an avid supporter of strip clubs. Combining his interests in one fell swoop, Drake installed a recording studio inside a Houston strip club to presumably apply the finishing touches to the forthcoming Iceman.

Several accounts on X shared footage of Drake inside the Area 29 strip club in Houston, a place he’s frequented in the past. In the brief clip that was initially shared by the Canadian superstar via social media, the dimly lit club is seen being slowly transformed into a recording facility complete with an area for a sound engineer. XXL also grabbed the footage and shared the details with their readers.

A quick scan of the OVO honcho’s Instagram page showcased an image of the artist standing next to an Area 29 security guard holding what appeared to be large amounts of cash inside a blanket.

Drake’s warm embrace of the content game, most especially the streaming world, has led to a lot of insider footage as he continues to tune up his highly anticipated ninth studio album, Iceman. There has been new music to come out this year in the form of the collaborative project with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

The last full-length project from Drake was 2023’s For All The Dogs.

Photo: Getty

