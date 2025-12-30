Pop Culture Stories You Missed December 2025

Source: Everyday on The Morning Hustle, Lore’l gives us the latest on the celebrity headlines setting the internet on fire. December has brought us an overload of stories in The Lo Down. From music engagements to surprise tours, here are some of the pop culture moments you may have missed this month.

Source: StarterCAM / Rickey Smiley Morning Show Wu-Tang Clan Declined Doing Drake Feature During a sit down interview, rapper and actor Method Man gave fans some backstory on Drake’s ‘Wu-Tang Forever’. The track from the 2013 album ‘Nothing Was The Same’ was originally set to feature the group that the song samples. However, Method Man revealed although he was a fan of Drake, he didn’t understand the song’s concept leading to the decision not to be on the album.

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Mariah The Scientist & Young Thug Get Engaged After a past few years of court rooms, leaked jail calls, and relationship woes, Young Thug popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Mariah The Scientist. While the talk of this hip hop engagement came with a mix response from fans, the R&B singer happily showed off her diamond studded ring following the on stage proposal.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Tia & Tamera Mowry Made A New Pact After social media rumors of a Mowry sister feud, Tia finally set the record straight that the two have never had a rift. However, due to not living in the same place anymore she said the two have now dedicated Sundays as their official catch up day with each other.