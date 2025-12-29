Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 29, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One When it comes to keeping our community informed and ready for action, few voices resonate quite like Sybil Wilkes. A trusted veteran in broadcasting, Wilkes has always been a beacon of truth, cutting through the noise to deliver the stories that impact Black America directly. In her latest segment, she breaks down critical updates ranging from shifting political landscapes to the celebration of Black excellence. Here is the breakdown of the vital information she shared. ✕

A Hard Look at Political Climate It's a hard look at the political climate, specifically regarding Donald Trump and the controversial Project 2025. While the former president frequently denied connections to this initiative on the campaign trail, tracking data suggests a different story. Wilkes reports that his administration previously implemented nearly half of the agenda found in this 920-page far-right Christian nationalist blueprint. The implications for Black America are serious. The plan aggressively targets equity efforts, seeking to eliminate DEI programs and strip language protecting diversity from federal rules. Beyond social issues, it proposes dismantling the Department of Education—a vital institution for our children's future—and politicizing the FBI, signaling a major shift in how justice and education could operate in this country.

The War in Ukraine Conversations are heating up regarding the war in Ukraine. A significant phone call took place involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, and several key European leaders from nations like France, Germany, and Great Britain. The discussion, lasting over an hour, focused on a new peace proposal aimed at ending the conflict. European officials are reportedly seeing "good progress" toward what they call a just and lasting peace. The dialogue emphasized the urgent need to stop the fighting while establishing strong security guarantees for Ukraine, marking a pivotal moment in global foreign policy.