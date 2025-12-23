6 Roles That Prove Loretta Devine Is The Ultimate Auntie
Lawd, The Wigs Are Off! — 6 Roles That Prove Loretta Devine Is The Ultimate Auntie
- Devine's photo caused fans to panic, thinking she had died; she quickly shut down the rumors.
- Fans flooded her comments with relief and praise for her iconic roles in films like 'Waiting to Exhale' and 'Crash'.
- Devine's career spans decades, genres, and emotions, cementing her as a beloved and irreplaceable talent.
Loretta Devine knows how to command a role, and apparently, a Facebook timeline too. The legendary actress, beloved for iconic films like Waiting to Exhale and Crash, had fans clutching their chests on Dec. 6, after she shared a photo promoting her CBS Mornings interview, which aired on Dec. 11.
The interview marked the anniversary of Waiting to Exhale, but the photo’s soft lighting and serious tone had some fans thinking the worst.
“It’s crazy—the first thing I thought was something had happened to you,” one fan wrote.
Another added dramatically, “I thought you went to the upper room!”
RELATED CONTENT: Loretta Devine Says Gregory Hines Encouraged Weight Loss To Take Her Career ‘Into The Next Category’
At 76, Devine wasted no time hopping into the comments to shut the rumors all the way down.
“Sorry, everybody, I am just getting the posting and tagging down,” she wrote. “Was it the music? All I did was post the picture. So very sorry, yes, I am still in the world. Thanks for the love.”
Never one to miss a punchline, the actress joked that the panic might have been caused by her natural look.
“Just cuz I ain’t got a wig on in that picture… y’all thought I died. Lawd, lawd, lawd.”
Devine even used the moment to promote her holiday slate, reminding fans she’s very much alive, booked, and busy. She stars in two Christmas films that were released on Dec. 6: Deck the Hallways on Lifetime and Christmas Showdown on OWN.
“Tell all your friends I am still alive,” she wrote. “I’m gonna burn that picture.”
Fans sent love and laughter up in the comments section.
Fans quickly shifted from panic to praise, flooding her comments with relief and jokes.
“I was about to wake my momma up!” one fan admitted.
Another joked, “No more headshots, Auntie—stand in front of a Christmas tree next time!”
One user commented, “Ms. Loretta, pleaseee!! Ma’am this year been hard ENOUGH, I thought you got the code to them pearly gates, girl!!! Wheew, I’ll see ya Thursday at 7 am sharp, ma’am!”
While another wrote, “Loretta Devine, auntie don’t do that ever again, you scared me for a second, I had to wait to exhale on this post!”
Another concerned fan chimed in, “Loretta, PLEASE, I almost drove this car off the road! I’m okay yall! Auntie is okay, and I’m okay. You said Thursday at 7? Cool, I’m there!”
The moment proved just how deeply Loretta Devine is loved. Her career spans decades, genres, and emotions, and fans weren’t ready to say goodbye because, frankly, she’s given us too much love and laughter with her dynamic characters.
Keep scrolling to check out six of her most unforgettable roles.
1. Waiting to Exhale (1995)
Loretta Devine brought warmth, wisdom, and quiet strength to the role of Gloria Matthews, a beauty salon owner navigating love, friendship, and self-worth alongside her tight-knit circle of friends. Played by Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon, and the late great Whitney Houston. Gloria’s late-in-life romance and emotional honesty made her one of the film’s most relatable characters. Devine’s performance grounded the movie and gave audiences a woman who chose joy on her own terms.
Reflecting on the power of the film 30 years later, Devine told Gayle King during her Dec. 11 interview that she was amazed how the film transcended time and touched so many people far and wide, especially Black women.
“It makes black women feel good about themselves,” Devine told King. “But that movie? Says, ‘You can be and do just about anything you dream of.’ And so that’s why it’s such a good movie for all young women, because all women need to feel like that.”
2. Crash (2004)
In the Oscar-winning drama Crash, Devine delivered a heartbreaking performance as Shaniqua Johnson, a grieving mother whose pain exposes the film’s themes of systemic injustice and human connection. Her monologue near the film’s end is widely regarded as one of the most powerful scenes of the movie, and one of the reasons Crash still sparks conversation today.
3. Urban Legend (1998)
Switching gears, Devine showed her range in the cult-classic horror film Urban Legend, playing Reese Wilson, a no-nonsense campus security guard. Mixing humor with authority, she added personality and tension to the slasher film, proving she could steal scenes even in a genre packed with jump scares.
4. Grey’s Anatomy (2007–2011)
Television fans know Devine as Adele Webber, the devoted wife of Dr. Richard Webber. Her portrayal of Adele—especially as the character faced Alzheimer’s—was emotionally devastating and deeply human. Devine brought dignity, vulnerability, and unforgettable grace to the role, earning widespread praise during her recurring run on the hit medical drama.
Devine won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2011 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her outstanding performance.
5. A Family Reunion Christmas (2019)
In this Netflix holiday favorite, Devine played the family matriarch Mabel, anchoring the chaos, love, and laughter of a multigenerational Christmas gathering. Her performance embodied the spirit of the holidays: firm, funny, and full of heart, exactly the kind of auntie everyone wants at the dinner table.
6. Christmas in Harmony (2021)
Devine continued her reign as the queen of holiday films in Christmas in Harmony, portraying the wise and loving family matriarch who encourages healing, forgiveness, and second chances. Her presence added emotional depth to the festive romance, reminding viewers that Christmas movies hit harder when Auntie Loretta shows up with life advice and side-eye.
From tearjerkers to thrillers to holiday classics, Loretta Devine’s legacy is unmatched, and judging by fans’ reactions, nobody is ready for her to go anywhere anytime soon.
RELATED CONTENT: Loretta Devine Kept It Cute And Mum Over The Fuqua-Murphy Kissing Photos On “The Wendy Williams Show”
The post Lawd, The Wigs Are Off! — 6 Roles That Prove Loretta Devine Is The Ultimate Auntie appeared first on MadameNoire.
Lawd, The Wigs Are Off! — 6 Roles That Prove Loretta Devine Is The Ultimate Auntie was originally published on madamenoire.com