5 Fab Holiday Looks For Your Next Festive Function

Source:

Thanksgiving is like the holiday season appetizer. With turkey day out the way, it’s time for the main course, Christmas and dessert, New Years. Of course we love the gift giving part, but the highlight for many fashionistas is dressing up as sparkly and bright. Deep vibrant colors like green, red and burgundy, sequin and beaded embellished looks capture joy in style. And if you’re like me, those are some of your favorite things.

“When it comes to choosing the perfect holiday outfit, timeless glamour is key. Don’t be afraid to look beyond traditional festive colors and play with textures also. Sequins, velvet, and silk are having a major moment this season, and you want to own the room no matter where you are,” says Ellaé Lisqué’s founder Maxie J.

Whether you’re celebrating in the house or going out, these looks will turn heads.

Sparkling Denim Set

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

MarsTheLabel was in their bag when they dropped this sparkling denim look. With an incredible fit and quality, this corset and slouchy denim is an effortless show-stealer. It screams style and fabulosity.

Red Mini Dress

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Serve body in this red mini dress with a corset that will cinch your waist and enhance your curves. The high neck design and soft seamless fabric hugs your body, making it a perfect look for any occasion with minimal effort.

90s Flavor

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Who needs to watch the ball drop when they can watch you. This sparkling 90s inspired look from Akira gives “it girl” energy. With a strapless back and flare pants that, you’ll light up the function in this impressive ombre ensemble.



Little Black Dress

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

A little black dress goes a long way and this fun and flirty flare mini with bow accent is perfect for hosting for Christmas or keeping it cute on NYE. We love a multifunctional piece, repurpose all-year round for elegant dinners or gatherings.

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Own the spotlight in this fabulous sequin dress by Ellaé Lisqué. You’ll shimmer in this strapless mini that features a sculpted corset-style bodice with a lace-up back that will leave you snatched.

Button

5 Fab Holiday Looks For Your Next Festive Function was originally published on hellobeautiful.com