Source: Rebecca Sapp / Getty

Kehlani Stuns With Live Performance of “Folded” at the Grammy Museum

Kehlani reminded everyone why live vocals still matter.

The Oakland native delivered an intimate, emotionally rich performance of “Folded” at the Grammy Museum, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

Stripped of heavy production, the performance put Kehlani’s voice front and center—raw, controlled, and full of feeling.

Social media quickly lit up with praise, with fans calling out the vocals as “next level” and predicting Grammy success in the near future.

From the opening note to the final run, Kehlani held the room with ease, turning the museum setting into a moment that felt both personal and powerful.

“Folded,” is a song that leans into vulnerability and emotional honesty, and it translated effortlessly in the live setting.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The performance highlighted Kehlani’s ability to connect deeply with an audience—something that has defined their career from the start.

Events like the Grammy Museum showcases are designed to spotlight true artistry, and Kehlani delivered exactly that. No distractions. No gimmicks. Just voice, presence, and storytelling.

As award season buzz continues to build, performances like this only add fuel to the conversation around Kehlani’s artistic growth and staying power.

WTLC will keep you tapped in on standout performances, culture moments, and the voices shaping today’s R&B.

RELATED: Kehlani Announces New Album Coming in 2026 — With Help From Her Daughter

Kehlani Stuns With Live Performance of “Folded” at the Grammy Museum was originally published on wtlcfm.com