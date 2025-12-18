Kehlani Stuns With Live Performance of “Folded” at the Grammy Museum

Kehlani Delivers “Folded” Performance at Grammy Museum
Kehlani reminded everyone why live vocals still matter.
The Oakland native delivered an intimate, emotionally rich performance of “Folded” at the Grammy Museum, and fans can’t stop talking about it.
Stripped of heavy production, the performance put Kehlani’s voice front and center—raw, controlled, and full of feeling.
Social media quickly lit up with praise, with fans calling out the vocals as “next level” and predicting Grammy success in the near future.
From the opening note to the final run, Kehlani held the room with ease, turning the museum setting into a moment that felt both personal and powerful.
“Folded,” is a song that leans into vulnerability and emotional honesty, and it translated effortlessly in the live setting.
The performance highlighted Kehlani’s ability to connect deeply with an audience—something that has defined their career from the start.
Events like the Grammy Museum showcases are designed to spotlight true artistry, and Kehlani delivered exactly that. No distractions. No gimmicks. Just voice, presence, and storytelling.
As award season buzz continues to build, performances like this only add fuel to the conversation around Kehlani’s artistic growth and staying power.
WTLC will keep you tapped in on standout performances, culture moments, and the voices shaping today’s R&B.
