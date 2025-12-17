Black Women Deserve Softness And Convenience Behind The wheel

Prioritizes ease, comfort, and style over performance in a car

Appreciates Acura ADX's connectivity, safety features, and customizable settings

Finds Acura ADX's thoughtful design details, like a well-lit trunk, enhance the 'soft life'

Black women deserve softness and convenience, and that extends to our experience behind the wheel. I own a car for one reason and one reason only, to make my life easier. That is what I’m thinking about whenever I select a rental or take a test drive.

I traveled through several Los Angeles neighborhoods on the way to visit Issa Rae’s Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen. The goal was to see if the Acura’s latest line of vehicles offered the soft life cheat code I was looking for and see if the setting for Insecure served up superior lattes.

Horsepower and torque don’t interest me. Turbo engines and tailgate spoilers do not interest me. Traveling from point A to point B as seamlessly as possible is my number one goal when I get behind the wheel. That said, I am really picky about my cars. The label on the bumper doesn’t matter, but if it doesn’t have Apple CarPlay or room for my custom Stanley cup, I don’t want it.

Style is cool, comfort is better. Ease is the goal, at all times.

Custom Comfort

My first stop before Hilltop? The beach! I drove the ADX through the scenic hills before stopping at Hermosa beach. The first thing I noticed about it was that I was able to connect to Apple CarPlay and charge my iPhone wirelessly. That was really important to me because there is nothing more annoying than a passenger magically disappearing with your USB cord.

Trying to remember if I had a cord on me before I hop in the car is really annoying. I would rather use my brain power for more important things like trying to figure out if I can pull off a flip-over sew-in or why Angel is so mad at Wendy on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Green bubble gang is not left out of the experience either. There’s Android connectivity as well.

I was thrilled that there was room for my big Pellegrino bottle! There is nothing worse than trying to reach a glass bottle on the floor in traffic. Being spared this is a flex. I know from experience.

Bumping Rap Baddies

The Bang & Olufsen sound system gave what it was supposed to. Turns out the brand earned that mention in The Devil Wears Prada. It was loud and clear. I loved being able to bump Lady London and Ken The Man as I took the corners. You haven’t heard Gimme More until you’ve heard it while driving alongside the Pacific Ocean. I highly recommend it. The large screen helped me fly through my top 2025 songs playlist easily.

Finding My Way

I headed towards Hilltop in Inglewood, after hitting the beach. This journey really made me appreciate the Acura’s safety features. Their road departure mitigation and lane keeping assist system helped me immensely on the freeway because baby the 405 is not for the weak!

I thought that scene in Clueless was exaggerating, but I can assure you it wasn’t. I was grateful for these systems when the multi-lane highway randomly became a single-lane bridge. It helped me bail out before ending up on a random detour that would have derailed my day.

As a Jersey girl, I do not pump gas, so I was glad to find that the tank lasted throughout the weekend without my having to stop and fill up. I purposely opened it up in the hills and I still had more than half a tank when I dropped it off.

It had a moon roof that slid open as I turned off the freeway and passed the site of an infamous Issa and Molly attempt at making up. Yes, I pulled over and took a picture and you would have too.

There is an individual mode so you can customize how the settings work for different drivers. More people are sharing resources like cars these days and this helps you do it in a way that considers everyone.

I also appreciated the 360 camera. Driving a car with a rear camera has been a game changer for me but now I know its limitations. Having a 360 angle of everything around you helps SO much with parking. I read signage through the cameras easily when I was figuring out if a spot was available. The mirrors tucked in automatically so I didn’t have to worry about getting side swiped while seeking caffeine.

Seeing The Light

Hilltop was adorable as it looked on social media! We don’t play at Black business at HelloBeautiful so ordering one thing was not an option. I got a latte, an iced tea, and a chicken bowl. There were other creatives there who were enjoying the vibrant colors and peaceful energy. I worked alongside them.

I snagged some merch and was delighted that there was plenty of room for it in the trunk. It nestled against my luggage, and I could find it at the end of the night because the trunk was well-lit. I spend more time rummaging around my trunk than I would like to, and I never even considered that I should get a car with a fully lit trunk until this one. It showed me an aspect of the soft life I wasn’t even searching for. Trying to find your pedicure slides in your trunk is one of those things that eats up your time without realizing it. It happens to me all the time.

This feature eliminates that struggle. I was impressed that I could see everything when I went to retrieve my bags. Like the bigger screen and wireless connectivity, it made a difference. These little things take the pressure off, and let you show up less stressed out.

They prove that the ADX is soft life approved.

