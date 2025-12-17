MarriedToMedicine: Dr. Simone’s Son Says He’s Upgraded From A Jeep To A Tesla Despite THAT $60K Credit Card & Law School Spat

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

After a viral Married to Medicine moment sparked discourse around privilege and parental responsibility, Dr. Simone Whitmore’s son is setting the record straight. The law school–bound 22-year-old pushed back against claims that he’s mooching off his mother, addressed his $60K credit card spending, and made it clear that, despite the tense on-screen exchange, he’s doing just fine, shiny new Tesla included.

During Sunday’s episode, Dr. Simone was seen having a BIG blowup with her son, Michael, and her husband, Cecil, in particular, about Michael’s expectation for her to pay for him to go to law school. The doctor said in a confessional that once her sons graduated with college degrees, she thought she’d be less obligated to support them financially.

“Once Miles and Michael told me that they were gonna be graduating this year, all I have been able to think about is moving forward financially,” she said in a confessional. “Now, it’s time to pay bills, baby!” That was apparently not the case, because during a family dinner thrown by Michael and his brothre, Miles, the focus turned to Michael’s plans for law school, his expectation that he needed to upgrade from his Jeep, and the revelation that he had “spent over $60,000 by himself” on a credit card in a single year. When Michael suggested his mother help foot the school bill because she “makes pretty good money,” Whitmore pushed back, insisting that financing law school would be his responsibility.

“I don’t feel like I should be footing the bill for anything other than the roof over your head,” said Simone. “The only one here at the table with an actual graduate doctorate degree is me. And how I did it was I got scholarship money and loans.” Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Michael countered by pointing to generational differences and the financial advantages enjoyed by “rich white kids.”

“Their parents pay for their way for everything, then they get out of college debt free and are millionaires!” Dr. Simone’s husband Cecil then chimed in, noting that Michael had a valid point because they’re “blessed” and in a fiancial situation allowing them to help. The frustrated OBGYN said in a confessional that she was over being ganged up. “I get tired of being the lone man out, it’s always three against one.”

Then, things escalated further with her storming away from the table, calling her son “so f****g entitled” and declaring,

“I’m done! I don’t owe you a motherf**** thing from here … I’ve given you everything I have to give!”

While the scene went viral and sparked heated online discourse, Dr. Simone later revealed to Bravo’s Daily Dish that cooler heads eventually prevailed and the family reached a compromise: Michael will take out loans for tuition when he heads to law school in the fall of 2026, while Simone will offer support with conditions.

“So, no more spending 60K on a credit card,” she said. “That was a really painful moment to watch back,” she added. “I knew that he was spoiled, he was entitled, but seeing how entitled he really is, I wanted to choke him out.”

Simone doubled down on that notion on Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen that she’s willing to help him go to law school, but he still needs budgeting help.

Michael also shared his side of the story when it came to the credit card bill.

“I never knew I spent $60K,” said Michael. “And when she said that, I’m thinking, ‘What did I spend the money on?! Where did the money go?!”

See more of Michael Whitmore on the flip!