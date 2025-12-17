What We Learned From Bombshell White House Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles Profile

Susie Wiles, who serves as the White House‘s Chief of Staff, delivered an explosive number of quotes to Vanity Fair that seemingly exposed the inner turmoil among the administration. In the wake of the profile going live, Susie Wiles claims that the article was reframed as a hit piece, and we examine some of the finer points of the profile below.

Vanity Fair’s Chris Whipple shadowed Susie Wiles over the past year of President Donald Trump’s time at the White House, examining the inner workings of the administration, most especially during times of crisis. Wiles’ role as chief of staff gives her access to the president and members of the administration top to bottom, leading to some sharp observations that were captured by Whipple.

It should be noted that the article frames Wiles’ relationship with Vice President JD Vance, State Secretary Marco Rubio, and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller as favorable. Yet, it appears that Whipple was able to get Wiles to reveal candid thoughts about her political allies, including AG Pam Bondi, in ways that few would’ve expected.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the slideshow below, we’re centering some of the bigger moments of the two-part Vanity Fair interview, including Susie Wiles speaking on President Donald Trump’s personality, Elon Musk, and more.

Check out the Vanity Pair pieces here and here.

—

Photo: Getty