State Farm Arena Ranks Among Top Global Venues by Billboard
- State Farm Arena ranked 7th globally among non-stadium venues with over 15,000 capacity.
- The venue grossed over $121 million and welcomed approximately 939,000 visitors in 2024-2025.
- State Farm Arena hosted 94 non-Hawks events, featuring top artists and events, solidifying its role as a cultural hub.
Atlanta’s State Farm Arena has solidified its reputation as a premier entertainment destination, earning a spot among the world’s top venues in Billboard’s 2025 rankings. The arena was ranked No. 5 in the U.S. and No. 7 globally in the category of non-stadium venues with a capacity exceeding 15,000.
Between October 2024 and September 2025, State Farm Arena grossed over $121 million and welcomed approximately 939,000 visitors. This marks the third consecutive year the venue has been featured in Billboard’s top 10 rankings, climbing from No. 9 in 2024.
Trey Feazell, Executive Vice President of Programming, celebrated the achievement, attributing it to the team’s dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for fans and artists. “We are proud to make our arena a global destination for the biggest acts and moments,” he said.
The venue hosted 94 non-Hawks events during the ranking period, including performances by Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa, Usher, and Shakira, as well as WWE pay-per-view events and a sold-out WNBA game. Looking ahead, the 2026 lineup features stars like Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and Lady Gaga.
State Farm Arena’s consistent recognition underscores its role as a cultural and entertainment hub, drawing fans from around the globe to Atlanta.
Top Venues of 2025
(15,001+ Capacity)
|Rank
|Venue/City
|Gross
|Attendance
|Shows
|1
|Sphere Las Vegas
|$370.3M
|1.7M
|105
|2
|O2 Arena London
|$281.9M
|2.5M
|200
|3
|Madison Square Garden New York
|$251.1M
|1.8M
|127
|4
|Kia Forum Inglewood
|$139.2M
|1.1M
|101
|5
|Qudos Bank Arena Sydney
|$127.7M
|1.2M
|109
|6
|Barclays Center Brooklyn
|$125M
|962K
|91
|7
|State Farm Arena Atlanta
|$121.1M
|939K
|94
|8
|Movistar Arena Madrid
|$120.6M
|1.8M
|158
|9
|Prudential Center Newark
|$114.8M
|981K
|108
|10
|Chase Center San Francisco
|$113.7M
|530K
|52
|11
|Movistar Arena Santiago
|$98.9M
|1.7M
|190
|12
|TD Garden Boston
|$98.8M
|917K
|76
|13
|Xfinity Mobile Arena Philadelphia
|$94.4M
|961K
|80
|14
|United Center Chicago
|$92.3M
|681K
|51
|15
|Scotiabank Arena Toronto
|$90.9M
|808K
|63
|16
|T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas
|$90.8M
|450K
|39
|17
|Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot San Juan
|$88.1M
|1.1M
|88
|18
|Kaseya Center Miami
|$84.2M
|590K
|70
|19
|Ziggo Dome Amsterdam
|$82.4M
|801K
|58
|20
|Palacio de los Deportes Mexico City
|$82.1M
|1.2M
|77
|21
|American Airlines Center Dallas
|$76.7M
|678K
|64
|22
|Bridgestone Arena Nashville
|$73.7M
|743K
|68
|23
|Co-Op Live Manchester
|$73.6M
|730K
|48
|24
|Intuit Dome Inglewood
|$71.9M
|402K
|39
|25
|Rod Laver Arena Melbourne
|$67.2M
|620K
|54
State Farm Arena Ranks Among Top Global Venues by Billboard was originally published on majicatl.com