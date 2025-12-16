Source: @jamesgunn / x

A few days ago DC Studios released their first teaser trailer to Supergirl and while fans are beginning to worry that the film will turn out to be a dud, the teaser trailer for HBO Max’s Lanterns offers a glimmer of hope that James Gunn DC Universe will actually build on the success of Superman.

While the 11-second teaser trailer doesn’t offer much in terms of action or even the heroes in costume, it does set the stage for earth to get visited by it’s first two Green Lanterns in Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). Described as a detective drama series, the series follows the two superheroes as they investigate a murder in America’s heartland.

Once on earth the two uncover a conspiracy that stretches across worlds as they dig deeper into the murder mystery and its connection to otherworldly beings.

While we don’t know if any other superheroes will be making cameos in Lanterns, it is said to include Guy Gardner’s version of the Green Lantern that we enjoyed in this past summer’s Superman. It’s also known that the series is part of James Gunn’s first chapter of his DC Reboot dubbed Gods and Monsters, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the series helped introduce other future DC villains or heroes that will play some role in the expansion of the new DC Universe.

Check out the teaser trailer to HBO Max’s Lanterns below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it premiers sometime in 2026 in the comments section.

HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer For DC’s ‘Lanterns’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com