‘Disney Don’t Play!’ Reginae Carter Says She Lost A Gig With Mickey Mouse’s Monarchy Due To Mack Maine’s Miley Cyrus Lyric

Being born into hip-hop royalty comes with undeniable perks—but it also brings complicated expectations. With that in mind, Reginae Carter, daughter of Lil Wayne, and Azzy Milan, daughter of Fat Joe, opened up about the realities of growing up famous-adjacent during the Dec. 11 episode of Carter’s Heir Time podcast, sharing how their fathers’ legacies have shaped—and sometimes limited—their own paths.

Source: Derek White/ Alexander Tamargo

Reginae Carter said she was denied the opportunity to work with Disney because of her uncle Mack Maine’s rap lyrics about Miley Cyrus.

Reginae was the first to get candid about navigating an industry that often assumes she should follow in her father’s footsteps. Because of Lil Wayne’s influence, many people expect her to rap, an assumption that has followed her throughout her career and led to frustrating moments behind the scenes.

“It’s different things—because of who my dad is, they’re going to put that on me,” Reginae said. She recalled being blocked from a Disney opportunity due to a controversial lyric from her uncle Mack Maine, who rapped, “In about three years, holla at me, Miley Cyrus,” on Young Money’s 2009 track, “Every Girl.”

According to Reginae, the association alone was enough to close doors.

After laughing it off, Azzy added, “But you know Disney don’t play.”

That lyric later resurfaced in a larger cultural reckoning. Around the same time the song was released, Maine posted several tweets about Cyrus, including one now-deleted message that read:

“Happy bdayyyyyyyy 2 my babygirl Miley Cyrus… 17yrs old…1 more yr…luv.”

Another post, a year later (notably the day before the singer’s 18th birthday), read:

“Happy bday to my babygirl, my pyt Miley Cyrus…holla at me baby!!! It’s all luv ova here…ymcmb.”

Those posts resurfaced in 2024, when Maine defended Drake, a former Young Money member, during Drake’s public feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Maine called himself chiming in on the beef by posting a few emojis and retweeting Drake’s “The Heart Part 6,” a song in which the Toronto native denied Lamar’s claim that he liked dating underage women. But the reaction backfired. Fans quickly revived the old tweets from 2009, with one calling OVO a “grooming factory,” and another urging Maine to stay out of the controversy altogether. Yikes.

Azzy Milan said she’s also dealt with music assumptions being the daughter of Fat Joe.

Azzy Milan shared that she’s dealt with similar assumptions as the daughter of Fat Joe, particularly the expectation that she should make music.

“Like, are you are you going to rap?” Azzy recalled people asking. “No. Why would I rap? I can’t even hit no notes, no nothing. That’s just wild.”

Instead, Azzy has carved out her own lane in fashion, building a career as an influencer who collaborates with major brands and showcases bold styling ideas through social media. She credits her confidence to the big support of her parents, Fat Joe and Lorena Cartagena.

“I feel like I was always overly confident,” she told Carter. “My parents were also very supportive of my entire life and were always giving me reassurance, and that always helps.”

RELATED: ‘Heir Time’ Truth Telling: Reginae Carter Spill Secrets With Toya & Lil Wayne, Names Favorite Of Her Famed Father’s Baby Mamas

The post ‘Disney Don’t Play!’ Reginae Carter Says She Lost A Gig With Mickey Mouse’s Monarchy Due To Mack Maine’s Miley Cyrus Lyric appeared first on Bossip.

‘Disney Don’t Play!’ Reginae Carter Says She Lost A Gig With Mickey Mouse’s Monarchy Due To Mack Maine’s Miley Cyrus Lyric was originally published on bossip.com