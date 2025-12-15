B-Side Bangers: Nas

Dave Tonge

If we’re being perfectly honest, 95% of the rap game owes an immensely huge debt to the Queens-bred hip-hop pioneer named Nasir Jones who we’ve come to know over the past three decades and counting simply as Nas.

Since his humble beginnings in 1994, the 52-year-old literal living legend has been consistent to a science in not only his musical output but also upholding his overall legacy. Save for the highly-publicized dissolution of his volatile marriage to fellow pop star Kelis, Nas has established a place in the culture that allows for him to still be looked at as a king in his field of expertise behind the mic while still continuing to expand and adapt for the new generation.

Nas proved it this past weekend with the release of his latest album, Light-Years — it’s his 20th overall, and third in terms of joint projects — this time in collaboration with, and produced entirely by, the equally-iconic DJ Premier.

When looking back on his catalog, Nas truly has one of the most impeccable bodies of work that hip-hop has ever witnessed. Lyrically, a very short list can even sit at the same table with him. His pen game demands respect, and it ain’t hard to tell why with one listen of his magnum opus debut LP that clocks in at just under 40 minutes in length. It never takes long for Escobar to get his bars across, and that shows by the robust range of music he’s given in the span of his lengthy career. It got us curious about some of the gems left on the cutting room floor as well as album cuts being criminally ignored.

From his rise in the ’90s and early 2000s as one of the most respected emcees of his era, to entering his GOAT years when life got good as he leveled up into the co-CEO of Mass Appeal, Nas has given us true hip-hop classics during his time in the game. The least we can do is put our people on to the often-overlooked records that we feel you’ve been missing out on by Nasty Nas.

Listen to Light-Years by Nas and DJ Premier, then take a deep dive below to hear some deep cuts by the Queens-bred rap king. Let us know if we missed any:

1. Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park) [1994]

Album: Illmatic



2. “The Set Up” (featuring Havoc of Mobb Deep) [1996]

Album: It Was Written



3. “Executive Decision” (with Nature and AZ as ‘The Firm’) [1996]

Album: The Album [by The Firm]



4. “You Won’t See Me Tonight” (featuring Aaliyah) [1999]

Album: I Am…



5. “Life We Chose” (1999)

Album: Nastradamus



6. “You’re da Man” (2001)

Album: Stillmatic



7. “Black Zombie” (2002)

Album: The Lost Tapes







8. “Warrior Song” (featuring Alicia Keys) [2002]

Album: God’s Son



9. “You Know My Style” [2004]

Album: Street’s Disciple



10. “Black Republican” (featuring JAY-Z) [2006]

Album: Hip Hop Is Dead

11. “Breathe” (2008)

Album: Untitled



12. “Friends” (with Damien Marley) (2010)

Album: Distant Relatives (with Damien Marley)



13. “Summer on Smash” (featuring Miguel and Swizz Beatz) (2012)

Album: Life Is Good



14. “Simple Things” (2018)

Album: Nasir



15. “Vernon Family” (featuring Pharrell) [2019]

Album: The Lost Tapes Vol. 2



16. “Blue Benz” (2020)

Album: King’s Disease



17. “Nobody” (featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill) [2021]

Album: King’s Disease II





18. “Meet Joe Black” [2021]

Album: Magic



19. “Once A Man, Twice a Child” [2022]

Album: King’s Disease III



20. “What This All Really Means” (2023)

Album: Magic 2

21. “Sitting With My Thoughts” (2023)

Album: Magic 3

B-Side Bangers: Nas was originally published on blackamericaweb.com