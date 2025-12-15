Source: JC Olivera / Getty Aoki Lee Simmons lashed out at her older sister, Ming Lee Simmons, after interpreting one of Ming’s comments about her appearance as a backhanded compliment and an insult about her weight. The tense exchange unfolded in a scene from their mother’s rebooted reality series, Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane, with many viewers sharing mixed thoughts about Aoki’s meltdown. In a clip of an upcoming episode of the show shared to X on Dec. 8, Aoki is seen wearing a revealing Baby Phat one-piece swimsuit on a modeling shoot. She approaches her older sister, Ming, 25, for reassurance, but their encounter quickly goes left. “You look good. You look healthy,” says Ming, which immediately sets Aoki off. “F–you,” she snapped, shocking her sister. When Ming reacted, Aoki, 23, doubled down: “You look healthy? … Healthy means fat in this house, and you’re kind of an a–hole for that.” RELATED CONTENT: Kimora Lee Simmons Is BACK—And Her Kids’ Glow-Up Will Make Your Jaw Drop: A Timeline Although Ming insisted she meant that Aoki looked more “refreshed” after her trip from Bali, Aoki refused to accept it. She fired back with sarcasm, returning the compliment: “Healthy? You look healthy. You look very healthy. I look fat? Tell the truth! … You’re calling me fat!” Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. In a confessional, Ming explained that since Aoki returned from Bali, she appeared far healthier than before her trip. Aoki still pushed back: “You meant healthy in a weird way,” she said, while Ming replied, “No, I didn’t. You just make things up.” In the following scene, Aoki could be heard calling her sister “a b–h” off-camera.

Fans shared mixed thoughts about the Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane scene. Fans were stunned by how quickly Aoki escalated. One viewer on X wrote, “I honestly thought she meant ‘healthy’ as in you’re doing better……..oh.” Another user wrote, “That’s so problematic, healthy should mean healthy.” Others speculated that the tension between the sisters may have started long before the cameras were rolling. Several users suggested deeper issues might be at play, pointing to an Instagram post Aoki shared earlier this month in which she hinted at struggling with her weight. One person penned, “I think that her sister said pretty questionable things within seconds lol, and as a sister you clock that with your sibling. Especially if she has an eating disorder, WHY on God’s green earth would you make that comment…” Another penned, “I doubt Ming was being shady. ‘Healthy’ is normally complimentary…when you have image issues & ED…it’s easy to get triggered, and take it the wrong way. Which is no one else’s fault.” A third user added, “Ming is still sweet. Aoki is still mean. Kimora is still having the final say. Love it.” The tension between the Simmons sisters surfaced less than two weeks after Aoki posted about self-care on Instagram on Dec. 4. Wearing a denim look and a sheer chiffon gown in a photo carousel, the 23-year-old wrote: “She was a good person; she was trying her very best to be what certain people wanted her to be. (but girls, you gotta eat or the brain don’t brain! The decisions don’t decision! The choices don’t choice! I promise you that much).” Fans poured into the comments section to show support. One fan replied: “@aokileesimmons so proud of you for standing up for what’s most important to you regardless of images and opinion!” To which Aoki responded, “It’s very nice to be healthy! Thank you.” She also answered a comment that read: “Thank goodness! She will still be an excellent person with a few extra kgs!” Aoki replied, “A few extra Kg of common sense fr!”