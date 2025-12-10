Tamika Mallory Brings Her Leadership & Activism To NYC’s Next Administration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

In a city that never stops moving, Tamika D. Mallory remains a steady, powerful force for justice and community empowerment. Now, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has tapped Mallory for his public safety transition team, a move already sparking citywide attention.

Fresh off her iOneDigital Black In White portrait feature, Mallory is still serving her signature combination of grit, grace, and influence. As she told HelloBeautiful this fall, “I define myself as an around-the-way girl and a powerful woman. I am flawed yet faithful, gentle yet fierce, seasoned yet still evolving.” That honesty and duality are exactly what make her so deeply trusted by the communities she serves.

A Lifelong Freedom Fighter, Stepping Into Another Chapter

Mallory’s activism started early. At 11, she joined the National Action Network, proudly following in the organizing footsteps of her parents. She has been on the frontlines ever since—using her voice, strategy, and visibility as tools for justice.

So it makes sense that Mamdani, who ran on bold community change, would bring her into his transition team. Transition teams help shape an administration’s early direction, including public safety priorities, key staffing choices, and long-term goals. Mallory will serve alongside leaders, including rapper Mysonne Linen, signaling Mamdani’s commitment to elevating real community voices.

The mayor-elect is known for a progressive agenda, including a Department of Community Safety and reforms to homelessness and emergency response. If enacted, these reforms could significantly shift how New Yorkers experience safety in their neighborhoods.

Let’s Not Forget – Tamika Has Been Here Before

Let’s not forget – Tamika has been here before. She previously served on former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s transition team in 2014, where she helped create the NYC Crisis Management System, a now-established model focused on reducing gun violence through community intervention.

Her track record speaks for itself. And so does her heart.

When asked what remains sacred about her work, Mallory doesn’t hesitate—it’s justice. It’s service. It’s a deep responsibility she feels called to uphold.

“I hold most sacred my work as a freedom fighter,” she told HB about her lifelong commitment to communities. “I know not everyone carries a deep sense of responsibility to others, and not everyone finds the courage to stand and fight. For me, it is a blessing from God.”

