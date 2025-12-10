Donald Trump Calls ABC’s Rachel Scott “Obnoxious” After Asking Him About The Pentagon’s Boat Strike Scandal

Getty Images / Donald Trump / Rachel Scott

Donald Trump has a real knack for berating female reporters, especially Black ones.

The Orange Menace, and current occupant of the White House, got BIG MAD at ABC’s Rachel Scott for doing her job.

Trump decided to insult her when she asked him about the recent Pentagon scandal involving a boat from Venezuela that was allegedly carrying drugs being destroyed by a missile strike allegedly ordered by DEI Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

Scott asked the Felon 47 if the Pentagon or White House would commit to releasing the footage of the boat strike that showed to survivors who were clinging to the side of the sinking vessel after the first missile strike, who were killed in what is being called a “double tap” that some lawmakers, both Democrat and Republican, believe was a possible war crime.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Trump took issue with the fair questioning of the matter and, sticking with his playbook regarding Black women and people of color, scolded her for asking him about the video footage.

“Are you committed to releasing the full video?” Scott calmly asked.

Trump, being as petty as he always is, responded, “Didn’t I just tell you that? You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place. Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious– a terrible reporter. And it’s always the same thing with you. I told you, whatever Pete Hegseth wants to do is OK with me.”

This is not the first time Trump and Scott have encountered each other. He sat down with Scott during a controversial panel at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago.

Trump has been on a roll in regards to showing his a** when responding to female reporters.

In a Truth Social rant, Trump, while spelling her name wrong, called CNN’s Kaitlin Collins “stupid and nasty.”

During a press gaggle on Air Force 1, Trump called Bloomberg’s Catherine Lucy “piggy” after she asked him about the Epstein Files.

Donald Trump will never beat the racist and sexist allegations.

You can see more reactions, specifically about the press pool failing to stand up for female reporters, below.