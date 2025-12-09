Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Busta Rhymes was trying to enjoy the vibes at Art Basel in Miami before being met with a buzz kill.

Content creators were outside trolling celebrities for clicks and viral moments. There are certain people you may be able to get away with those shenanigans, but Busta is not one of them. A shameless TikTok prankster approached the Hip-Hop legend and asked to take a picture with him. While they were posing, the TikToker called Busta Rhymes “Tracy Morgan.”

Instantly, you see Bus A Bus fight the urge to put his hands on this troll that looks like he purposely mistakens him for Tracy Morgan. Checking him right away, saying, “Wait, wait, wait. What’d you just say? Put your camera down… I’m taking a picture to show love, and you’re trying to be funny…You don’t play with a grown man, little boy. That’s how people get f*cked up.”

Despite the trolling, this is not the first time the Touch It rapper has heard the Tracy Morgan look-alike joke. This goes all the way back to 2020, when he began his fitness journey. Posting a progress photo captioned, “DON’T EVERY GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!”

The comment section was flooded with the Tracy Morgan jokes, so much that even 50 Cent joined in, saying, “They really kinda look alike right LOL. He gonna curse me out when he wake up.”

The trolls online (including Fif) need to put some respect on Busta Rhymes’ name, expeditiously.

Busta Rhymes Snaps On Trolls For Calling Him Tracy Morgan was originally published on hiphopwired.com