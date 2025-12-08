Art Basel Exhibition Honors Black Women, The Architects Of Hip-Hop Beauty

Black women crafted hip-hop's foundational aesthetic, celebrating identity through appearance.

Exhibit showcases unsung contributions of these beauty pioneers, reclaiming the narrative.

Exhibit blends nostalgia and futurism, recognizing rising Black creatives in beauty.

Source: Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 / @officialhiphopbeauty

When Hip-Hop emerged from the block parties of the Bronx in 1973, it was more than just a new sound; it was a visual manifesto. While the turntables and microphones laid the sonic foundation, Black women—the mothers, sisters, and artists in the community—were simultaneously crafting the foundational aesthetic. This aesthetic would define the genre for decades to come. Long before music videos or commercial endorsements, these women used their appearance as a powerful form of self-expression, resilience, and cultural pride. From door-knocker earrings to leather jackets to black-lined lips, it was all an unapologetic celebration of Black identity. It rejected mainstream norms and established an enduring visual legacy.

Art Basel Exhibition Honors the Architects of Hip-Hop Beauty

Now, the often-unsung contributions of these aesthetic pioneers are brought into the spotlight. Esteemed culture writer and producer Thembisa S. Mshaka and renowned celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff debuted a captivating photo exhibition during this year’s Art Basel. It is dedicated to celebrating the Black women who defined the beauty of Hip-Hop culture from its inception.

Mshaka told ESSENCE, . “Hip-Hop Beauty is equal parts reclamation and recognition. It’s my way of ensuring that the origin stories, the brilliance, and the innovation of Black beauty in Hip-Hop can never be erased.”

Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 is an immersive exhibition that pays stunning archival tribute to the Black women who have been instrumental in shaping a global empire. Presented in partnership with Gen Art, the featured works include those from photographer and A Few Good WMN Author Cheryl Fox. It also includes works from multidisciplinary artist Mazi Smazi, as featured in the NY Times.

Sheriff, known for crafting looks for stars like Ciara, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Missy Elliott, Lil’ Kim, Alicia Keys, and countless others, lends her expertise to the project. She ensures the beauty looks are historically accurate yet dynamically presented for a contemporary audience. The once-MAC makeup artist is using this exhibit as a love letter to hip-hop and a way to show teenagers the history. “So many bricklayers remain invisible. And too often, the credit gets handed to others. Hip-hop is in my DNA. This is our moment to reclaim the narrative and document it with intention, pride, and love,” she shared with ESSENCE.

In many ways, they are showcasing the artistry that laid the groundwork for today’s biggest beauty trends.

Hip-Hop Beauty Circa 1973 celebrates the visual legacy Black women built, rooted in community spaces as declarations of identity. The exhibition honors this through portraits, archival material, and immersive visuals. It blends nostalgia and futurism with technology like LED screens and supportive AI. In partnership with Gen Art, the project is both preservation and prophecy. It recognizes the rising generation of Black creatives who are increasing visibility and ownership in beauty.

According to Hip Hop Wired, at the opening night, Mshaka said, “Let’s get back to the essence, because the essence is the imagery. We said we are going to bring this to the world stage. We are just going to take it to the art world. And so here we are.

She went on to say, “We knew that we had great photographers between the two of us, because we’ve done so much campaign work, editorial work, album packages. We knew we had people who had archival artwork and we said, ‘let’s showcase that’ and that gave us another way to support women artists.”

Always remember: Black women have always been the original visual tastemakers. They use their hair, makeup, and adornments as tools of empowerment and artistic rebellion. The movement is ongoing.

