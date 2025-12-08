Donald Trump Awarded Participation Trophy aka “Peace Prize” By FIFA

Sam Corum – PA Images / Donald Trump

Donald Trump isn’t getting a Nobel Peace Prize anytime soon, so FIFA made up an award and made sure that Orange Mussolini was the first recipient of it.

The 2026 World Cup Draw, held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., at Trump’s request, was supposed to be a celebration of the beautiful game and the world’s biggest sporting event.

Still, it turned out to be a celebration of the current occupant of the White House.

There was even a moment when the Village People performed “YMCA,” which has become the official theme song of the Trump administration, and Trump got up to do his ridiculous dance.

FIFA Created A Participation Trophy To Give Donald Trump

Trump, who constantly claims he has “ended eight wars” and has been lobbying for a Nobel Peace Prize for years, got an award with the word “peace” in it, but it was from FIFA.

The orange menace was gifted the newly created honor by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with Trump doing his best to act humbly as he accepted the “Peace Prize” by the sports organization.

Ironically, with Trump in attendance, FIFA announced the creation of the “Peace Prize” a month ago and said it will be presented at the draw to “reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace.”

Before he was given the award, a video montage celebrated Trump “resolving” the war in Gaza and “working” to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trump was given a trophy, a gold-plated globe, carried by raised hands, which Infantino made sure was bigger than the Nobel Peace Prize, which is just a medal.

Felon 47 was also given a medal that he couldn’t help but put on while Infantino kissed his orange a** in front of the entire world.

Trump’s Behavior Isn’t Deserving of Any Award

During his speech, Trump said he deserved the honor for “promoting peace and unity around the world.”

“This is truly one of the great honors of my life – and beyond,” he continued. Trump couldn’t help himself, and he had to praise himself. On the global stage, Trump claimed the United States was “not doing too well” before he unfortunately got back in the White House, and then threw in his top lie, “we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

Speaking with reporters before receiving the award, Trump claimed “he didn’t care about it,” basically trying to play it off as if he had no clue he was going to receive the award, but adding that he had “settled eight wars” during his 10 months in office.

“I don’t need prizes. I need to save lives,” Trump claimed. “I saved millions and millions of lives, and that’s really what I want to do.”

FIFA giving this goof an award for promoting peace is hilarious, as his administration is currently blowing up boats belonging to “narcoterrorists” and is currently being accused of committing war crimes.

Trump also froze visa applications from 19 countries after two National Guard members were shot in Washington, and also called Somali immigrants “garbage.”

That definitely doesn’t sound like a person deserving of any honor for “peace.”

