A Lil’ Positivity: Raising Cane’s Rolls Out Holiday Joy By Gifting 500 Brand-New Bikes To The Boys & Girls Club of Harlem

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves is gifting thousands of bikes to children around the country this holiday season.

Times Square lit up with more than just billboards this week as A Christmas Story icon Peter Billingsley and Graves joined forces for the chicken finger giant’s 6th annual Holiday Bike Giveaway. Surrounded by fans, celebrities, and a sea of excited kids, the duo helped deliver 500 brand-new bikes and helmets to the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem—kicking off a nationwide initiative that will total 4,000 bikes and a $1.5 million donation this holiday season.

The festive event transformed Military Island in NYC into a real-life holiday movie moment. Complete with leg lamps, a Santa meet-and-greet, hot chocolate, and A Christmas Story-themed surprises, the giveaway captured the same nostalgic joy that has made the film a seasonal favorite for more than four decades. Attendees—including Olivia Ponton, Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile, Luann de Lesseps, Austen Kroll, and Rachel Fuda—joined Billingsley and Graves as children unwrapped limited-edition A Christmas Story Plush Puppies, received digital codes to watch the movie, and, of course, took home their shiny new bikes.

Now a staple of Cane’s holiday giving, the annual tradition delivered 100 bikes on-site during the morning celebration, part of the 500 donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem this season. For Billingsley, who grew up in New York City, the moment carried a deeper sense of homecoming.

“It’s great partnering with Todd because he’s such a genuine, kind guy who truly cares about his Crew and the Community,” Billingsley said during a press conference. “It’s so special to be back in New York City today because I grew up in this city and have many fond memories of riding bikes around here and now we’re donating 500 to Boys & Girls Club of Harlem – it’s a full circle moment.

“This campaign has been so much fun,” he continued. “Todd and I had dinner after shooting the commercials and I told him that I still had the outfits and BB gun from the movie just sitting in a vault, but wanted an opportunity to share with the public. Todd had a great idea to display them right here at Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in Times Square for everyone to see and enjoy!”

That flagship location is now home to one of New York City’s most buzzed-about holiday installations. Inspired by Billingsley’s classic film, Cane’s 2025 holiday campaign includes a full window display, which was voted the No. 1 NYC Window Display by Time Out for the second year in a row. The window features real memorabilia straight from the actor’s vault: His original pink bunny suit, cowboy costume, and the famed Red Ryder BB gun were transported via armored truck for the occasion, marking the first time these iconic pieces have ever been publicly displayed.

For Graves, the partnership is both personal and purposeful.

“Growing up, A Christmas Story was always one of my favorite movies and even today, we still watch it each year as a family,” he shared. “Peter and I have been friends and we had an idea to do this campaign together and it’s been great seeing it all come to life through our window displays, nationwide campaign and plush puppies, which benefit local pet welfare organizations across the country as well as BISSELL Pet Foundation.”

And the celebration doesn’t stop in Times Square! Throughout the month of December, Raising Cane’s will host nearly 30 bike-giveaway events nationwide, teaming up with celebrity friends, athletes, musicians, and local partners to surprise kids at youth organizations with brand-new bikes—and a healthy dose of holiday spirit.

With thousands of bikes ready to be delivered across the country and a beloved holiday movie brought to life in the heart of Manhattan, Raising Cane’s continues to build a holiday tradition fueled by generosity, community, and a whole lot of cheer.

