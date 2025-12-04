Most Notable Celebrity Lawsuits Of 2025

Source: Radio One / Urban One 2025 has been messssyy with nonstop lawsuits and allegations coming from celebrities, athletes, and even political figures. There have been so many legal battles this year that it’s almost impossible to keep up with them all. So let’s run it back and recap the most notable lawsuits of 2025 — the ones that were filed, dismissed, dragged out, and everything in between. Here are the biggest legal cases that kept everyone talking this year.

Usher: In November 2025, Usher filed a lawsuit against several business associates, including his longtime music producer, Bryan Michael Cox, over a loan for a restaurant that never actually opened. Back in 2024, Bryan, alongside Alcide Honoré and Charles Hughes, asked the legendary R&B singer to invest in his restaurant, Homage ATL. After some initial hesitation, Usher agreed and loaned the group $1.7 million for the business. Months later, there were still crickets when it came to jump-starting the restaurant, so Usher asked for his money back. He eventually received $1 million in August but remained short $700,000.

Mary J. Blige: Mary J. Blige's attorney, Lisa Moore, claims that Miss Hylton.The lawsuit was filed "for the sole purpose of harassing and causing malicious injury" to her client while calling the claims "patently frivolous." A 30-year friendship has ended after Hylton filed a $5 million lawsuit against the singer, alleging breach of contract over the signing of rapper Vado. Mary J. Blige is not only pushing for dismissal, but will also drop her own countersuit.

Megan Thee Stallion: Megan Thee Stallion filed a defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz, who harassed and defamed Megan The Stallion, after being shot 5 times by R&B musician Tory Lanez.Megan was initially awarded $75,000 by the jury; however, the U.S. The District Court reduced the award to $59,000. The jury found that blogger Milagro Cooper, aka Milagro Gramz, encouraged her thousands of followers on social media platforms like Instagram and 'X' to view a sexually explicit deepfake video of Megan Pete, aka Megan the Stallion, that had been circulating the internet.

DRAKE: Drake initially filed his lawsuit against UMG in January 2025, accusing the music giant of knowingly defaming him. His complaint centers on Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us," which famously refers to Drake as a "child predator." Drake alleges that UMG not only distributed this song but also promoted it through "illegal means."

Trey Songz: The singer is attempting to overturn an $11 million default judgment in a battery lawsuit filed by Tyrelle Dunn, a Las Vegas police officer, following a harrowing incident in November 2021. The lawsuit alleges that Dunn's wife was "escorted" to Songz's hotel room at The Cosmopolitan, where she was "assaulted, attempted to leave, and had her phone confiscated." Dunn claimed he heard his wife's cries for help and was physically attacked by Songz when he tried to intervene, leading to injuries that kept him off duty for a month.

Metro Boomin: In September 2025, Metro Boomin headed to court over a rape lawsuit. Filed by Vanessa LeMaistre, who claims that Metro assaulted her in 2016 after a recording session at his California studio. She says that after taking Xanax and drinking alcohol, she blacked out, only to wake up in a different place with Metro assaulting her while she was too incapacitated to move or speak.LeMaistre also claims that she became pregnant as a result of the assault, had an abortion, and believes that Metro's 2017 song "Rap Saved Me" contains lyrics that reference what happened.

Nelly: According to court documents, U.S. Judge Robert W. Lehrburger ordered that attorney Precious Felder Gates cover Nelly's legal fees after pursuing what the judge called a "frivolous" and "time-barred" case on behalf of Ali Jones, better known as Ali of the St. Lunatics. Ali filed the lawsuit, claiming Nelly cut his crew out of royalties and credits from the rapper's legendary 2000 album Country Grammar — the record that catapulted Nelly to superstardom with hits like "Ride Wit Me," "E.I.," and "Hot in Herre." A judge ruled that his former St. Lunatics bandmate's lawsuit over Country Grammar was completely without merit, and the opposing attorney has to pay up.

Lil Uzi: Lil Uzi Vert's former assistant, who accused him of harassment and labor violations, has dismissed her lawsuit. Filed in October 2025, the suit claimed the Philly rapper subjected her to "unwelcome sexual advances," extreme work hours, and unpaid expenses. Meanwhile, she was allegedly expected to assist both Uzi and his girlfriend and rapper JT, without additional pay. Roc Nation was also listed as a co-defendant in the filing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs: Combs was a central figure in numerous lawsuits involving serious allegations of sexual assault, battery, and racketeering.

Diddy Vs Courtney Burgess: In obtained court documents and reports, Sean "Diddy' Combs' initial lawsuit has doubled after Courtney Burgess claimed that he owned videos featuring the mogul related to his explosive sex trafficking and racketeering case. Combs initially filed a lawsuit against NewsNation and Burgess's attorney Burgess', Ariel Mitchell, both of whom appeared on the news outlet.

Diddy & Justin Combs Vs Jane Doe: A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 23, alleges that Justin Combs used his father Diddy's celebrity and position to lure the victim (referred to as Jane Doe in the filing) to California with the promise of a job in television. But Jane Doe claims that she was "held prisoner for a weekend" after being plied with drugs and alcohol, and subjected to a "brutal gang rape" enacted by Diddy and two other "masked men."

"Jay-Z" Carter and Sean "Diddy" Combs: A lawsuit filed by Jane Doe, represented by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, against Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter and Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging rape and assault, has been dismissed. Jay-Z, via his Roc Nation outfit, stated after the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice.

Deonte Nash vs Diddy: Diddy's former stylist filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, accusing Diddy of sexual abuse and violence. Nash's lawsuit alleges that he was sexually assaulted by Diddy on "multiple occasions," leading to his resignation in 2018. Despite no longer working for him, the lawsuit alleges that Diddy "continued to threaten Mr. Nash after his employment ended."

Steffon Diggs: In a lawsuit filed on Oct.1, obtained by TMZ, Diggs says that Griffith "concocted a false story" about the events that took place in May 2023 at his Rockville home. Griffith says that after a celebrity basketball game and a visit to a club, he and a group of influencers went to Diggs' house to hang out. While there, Diggs headed to his bedroom, and Griffith was asked to leave, per the lawsuit. But two years later, Griffith alleged on social media that after fighting off his sexual advances, Diggs ordered his brother and two others to kill him. Source: Michael Owens / Getty

Eric Andre and Clayton English: Eric Andre and Clayton English filed the lawsuit after separate incidents in which they were stopped by Clayton County officers on the jet bridge during their travels. Andre, known for his work on HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, was stopped in April 2021 while returning to Los Angeles after a shoot. English, a fellow comedian, was stopped in October 2020 while traveling to Los Angeles for work.

Sexyy Red: Sexyy Red was facing a lawsuit after allegedly encouraging her social media followers to attack Nicole Barnes, the paternal grandmother of one of her children.

Salt-N-Pepa: Salt-N-Pepa filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), claiming that the label is violating copyright law by not giving the rights back to the group.

Wendy Williams: Wendy Williams received a favorable decision regarding her former husband. Kevin Hunter filed a lawsuit requesting that her guardianship be ended. The media executive accused her current guardians of fraud, neglect, and abuse. He also claims she is being held against her own will and sought $250 million in damages. A judge has thrown out the bid with the reasoning that Hunter can't file the motion as her so-called "friend."

Russell Simmons: Russell Simmons launched a lawsuit against HBO for $20 million over the release of the 2020 documentary, On The Record, which detailed a number of he mogul's sexual assault allegations. Simmons also named the filmmakers behind the production of the documentary. Russell Simmons filed the lawsuit in a Manhattan court on June 3, naming HBO and On The Record directors, Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, in court filings.

Roblox: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a lawsuit against Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, alleging that the company has exposed children to sexually explicit content and online exploitation. This action adds to a growing list of legal challenges from Paxton's office aimed at major corporations.

Angie Stone: According to court documents, the lawsuit filed September 2 in Gwinnett County by Angie Stone's children, Diamond Stone and Michael D'Angelo Archer, claims that Stone survived the initial crash when the Sprinter van she was riding in overturned. While passersby helped five of the nine passengers escape, Stone was still trying to exit when a tractor-trailer slammed into the van. She was ejected and pinned underneath, ultimately dying from her injuries, the lawsuit claims. Stone's family believes that the tractor-trailer driver was inattentive at the time of the crash and that the vehicle's collision avoidance system failed to function properly, among other claims.

Donald Trump: A coalition of Democratic-led states has filed federal lawsuits challenging President Trump's executive order aimed at restricting birthright citizenship. The lawsuit, submitted, seeks to block the order, which opponents argue is unconstitutional. Shortly after taking office, President Trump signed a series of immigration-related executive actions, including a directive instructing federal agencies to deny passports, citizenship certificates, and other legal documents to certain children born in the U.S.

Jay-Z: Jay-Z showed People He Is Not the one to Be Played With! A fter a lawsuit accusing him and Sean "Diddy" Combs of assaulting a 13-year-old girl was dismissed with prejudice. The civil case, filed by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, was rejected, leaving Buzbee with nothing but egg on his face. Jay-Z didn't mince words either, slamming the lawsuit as "frivolous" and a money grab, calling Buzbee a "1-800 lawyer" hiding behind Jane Doe. But the true burn came when Jay-Z shared how the baseless accusations turned his family's world upside down. Not only did Jay-Z clear his name, but he countersued Buzbee for defamation and emotional distress.

Chris Brown: In January 2025, Brown filed a $500 million lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery, Ample Entertainment, and others involved in the 2024 documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence, alleging producers knowingly included false sexual assault claims.

Tyler Perry: Actor Derek Dixon filed a lawsuit alleging that Tyler Perry sexually assaulted and harassed him while working on The Oval, seeking $260 million in damages. The lawsuit claims Perry used his influence to promise career advancement, and then subjected Dixon to escalating harassment and assault starting in 2020. Perry has denied the allegations, calling them a "shakedown" and a "scam,

Michael Jordan: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing, along with another team, filed an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR in December 2025, a case that exposed internal communications and financial details of the sport.

Real Housewives of Atlanta: ​​One of Bravo's most iconic reality TV franchises may have once reached a breaking point. According to multiple reports, NBCUniversal is reevaluating the future of The Real Housewives series after a lawsuit filed earlier this month by Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Brittany "Brit" Eady sparked internal alarm.The lawsuit, filed on June 5, 2025, accuses NBCUniversal, Bravo, and the show's production team of a wide range of misconduct—including defamation, sexual harassment, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Eady claims she was publicly humiliated during the filming of RHOA Season 16, particularly during an episode that aired in April 2025.

Jada Pinkett Smith: Bilaal Salaam, who describes himself in the lawsuit as "a best friend" of Will Smith's for nearly 40 years filed a $3 million lawsuit against Jada Pinkett Smith in December 2025, claiming Jada Pinkett Smith threatened Bilaal would "catch a stray bullet" or "go missing" if he didn't stop talking about her personal business. Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Smokey Robinson: In May, Motown legend Smokey Robinson was sued for $50 million lawsuit by former housekeepers who accused him of sexual assault and rape over the span of about two decades. They also alleged labor violations. Smokey Robinson filed a $500 million defamation countersuit against the accusers and their lawyers. In November, Smokey Robinson faced two new sexual assault allegations from other former employees. In November 2025, adding to the original lawsuit in May, Busta Rhymes was sued in August 2025, Dashiel Gables, Busta Rhymes' former assistant, sued Busta in a lawsuit alleging assault, battery, and an abusive work environment. The lawsuit claims Gables was punched in the face and also includes claims for payment and other work violations, along with intentional emotional distress. Busta Rhymes has denied the allegations.

Shannon Sharpe: An OnlyFans model, Gabriella Zuniga filed a lawsuit in April 2025, accusing Sharpe of sexual assault, battery, and emotional distress during what she described as a "rocky consensual relationship." Zuniga alleged that their volatile year-long relationship included multiple instances of brutal sexual assault in late 2024 and early 2025. Sharpe's attorney dismissed her claims as an attempt to "shakedown" the former NFL champ. Shannon Sharpe denied the claims. However, the case was settled out of court in July 2025, and the victim sought $50 million,

Paris Jackson vs. Michael Jackson’s Estate: Jackson faced a significant hurdle in her legal battle after a judge sided with the estate, denying a large portion of her petition and ordering Paris to pay the estate’s legal fees. RELATED: Paris Jackson Receives 65 Million Dollars From Late Fathers Estate Source: WENN.com / WENN

Michael Jackson: Wade Robson, 43, and James Safechuck, 47, alleged that they were victims of abuse from the late icon Michael Jackson. After they and their families befriended Jackson when they were children, they say Jackson took advantage of those relationships to sexually violate them. They shared their allegations in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, though they had already filed a lawsuit against the Jackson estate. The information emerged after Paris Jackson objected to the court fees being paid to fight multiple lawsuits against the Jackson Estate, the Safechuck/Robson lawsuit. RELATED: Michael Jackson Estate Faces $400M Lawsuit from Accusers Source: Michael / General

Cardi B: In September 2025, a security guard, Emani Ellis, filed a lawsuit against Cardi B seeking $24 million from an alleged assault in 2018. Emani Ellis alleged that Cardi B cut her face with a fingernail and spat on her during an argument, but Cardi B stated that the altercation was only verbal RELATED: Cardi B Testifies In Civil Trial, Accused Of Cutting A Woman’s Face RELATED: Cardi B Found Not Liable In $24M Assault Lawsuit Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner: The pair is suing Ray J for defamation after he claimed they were being investigated on federal criminal racketeering charges. Kardashian and Jenner’s lawsuit was filed by attorney Alex Spiro, with a particular focus on TMZ’s Tubi documentary, United States vs. Sean Combs. In the documentary, Ray J is seen claiming that Kardashian and Jenner were running a criminal operation. RELATED: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Sue Ray J For Defamation Source: GT/Star Max / Getty

Lil Durk: Lil Durk was named in a wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the murder-for-hire plot that left a cousin of a rival dead. In the court filing in Illinois, Lil Durk, his record label, and another business were the target of the lawsuit. RELATED: Lil Durk Named In Wrongful Death Lawsuit Connected To Murder-For-Hire Plot Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty