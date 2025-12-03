Drake Was the Most-Streamed Artist on Apple Music In 2025

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Drake’s grip on the streaming world remains as strong as ever in 2025, with Apple Music officially making him this year’s Most Streamed Artist.

Nearly two decades into his career, his momentum hasn’t dipped a bit. In fact, the numbers suggest he’s aging into his prime. A mix of longevity, cultural relevance, and a catalog that continuously resurfaces across playlists and social trends has kept him in front of the pack.

From blockbuster albums to surprise drops, collaborations with PARTYNEXTDOOR, and a devoted global fanbase, Drake has mastered how to turn every release into a streaming event. Apple Music has been one of the clearest markers of his dominance, and each year adds another layer to his legacy as the defining artist of the streaming era.

Before diving into the numbers that made 2025 another historic year for the OVO frontman, here are ten key factors that explain why Drake keeps winning.

He was named the #1 most‑streamed artist on Apple Music in 2025

